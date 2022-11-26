Parler Share
News

Elon Musk Throws Early Support Behind DeSantis for 2024 Run, But There's One Catch

 By Jack Davis  November 26, 2022 at 1:38pm
Parler Share

Elon Musk is foreshadowing his 2024 presidential vote, but also vowing fairness on his social media platform.

On Friday night, Musk engaged in a casual conversation with a Twitter user who asked Musk point-blank if he would support Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis if the recently re-elected DeSantis runs for president in 2024.

The comment came after a discussion of 2024 that began, as these things often do, with former President Donald Trump.


Although Twitter was often targeted by conservatives for outrage under its former regimes,  liberals have been lambasting Musk and his platform for allowing Trump’s account to be reinstated.

Trending:
People Notice Something Creepy as Biden Walks by Restaurant and Peers in Window

Trump has said he will shun Twitter, remaining with his Truth Social platform.

“I’m fine with Trump not tweeting,” Musk wrote on his platform on Friday night. “The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service.”

Musk then spoke about what he really wants to see in 2024.

“But freedom of speech is the bedrock of a strong democracy and must take precedence. My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far,” he wrote, before being asked specifics.

Do you want Ron DeSantis to run in 2024?

Related:
Trump-Ye 2024? Not So Fast, Trump Uses Scathing 2 Words to Describe Kanye

After saying he would back DeSantis, who has emerged as the early top contender against Trump for the GOP presidential nomination, he added that “Twitter as a platform must be fair to all.”

In June, Musk had indicated in a Twitter conversation that he might support DeSantis, according to Reuters.

Martin Sweet, a professor of political science at Purdue University, said DeSantis has momentum today, but many primary states such as New Hampshire will take a lot of convincing, according to The Hill.

“They really want those up-close, multiple-times visits,” Sweet said. “Lots of people want to look under the hood and kick the tires. Can he do that low-level persuasion?”

“DeSantis emotes a lot less than other prospective candidates and might have some trouble,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Missing Toddler Case Comes to Devastating End at Savannah Landfill, Mother Hit with Georgia's Unique 'Malice Murder' Charge
Authorities Drag 3 Bodies from Smoldering House - Quickly Realize It Wasn't the Fire That Killed Them
Dog Carrying Human Hand Leads People to 53 Bags Revealing Gruesome Discovery
Code 'Red': The World's Largest Active Volcano Has Erupted for the First Time in Decades
Crypto Prodigy Unexpectedly Dead at 30, Less Than 2 Weeks After FTX Scandal
See more...

Conversation