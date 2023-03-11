Parler Share
News

Elon Musk Throws Weight Behind 'QAnon Shaman' After Security Cam Revelation, Calls for His Immediate Release

 By Jack Davis  March 11, 2023 at 12:41pm
Parler Share

Insisting that newly released video has washed away the underpinnings of the case against the man who for many became the face of the 2021 Capitol incursion, Elon Musk said Friday that the man Americans know as the “QAnon Shaman” should be freed.

Dressed in a horned fur headdress and wearing red, white and blue face paint, Jacob Chansley was one of the most photographed figures from the day when protesters breached and roamed the Capitol. For his role in the events of that day,  in November 2021 he was sentenced to 41 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of obstructing an official proceeding.

Chansley has again emerged front and center in the controversy over Jan. 6, 2021, due to video footage that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy shared with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Two particular snippets feature Chansley. In one, he appears to be escorted by Capitol police, who make no attempt to physically stop him, but instead appear to be accompanying him through the Capitol

In a second snippet, he is shown and heard talking through a bullhorn to protesters outside the Capitol, telling the crowd that then-President Donald Trump wanted the protest to end.

Trending:
DOJ Slapped with Legal Motion After Tucker's Jan. 6 Footage Exposes Govt's Misleading Claims

With that as evidence, Musk’s tweeted verdict was terse:  “Free Jacob Chansley.”

Musk later elaborated.

Should Jacob Chansley be released?

“I’m not part of MAGA, but I do believe in fairness of justice,” Musk wrote.

“Chansley was falsely portrayed in the media as a violent criminal who tried to overthrow the state and who urged others to commit violence. But here he is urging people to be peaceful and go home. And the other video shows him calmly walking in the Capitol building, being escorted by officers and then thanking the officers,” he wrote.

Related:
Report: FBI Caught Doctoring, Destroying '338 Items of Evidence' in Jan. 6 Proud Boys Case

In a later tweet, Musk buttressed his argument.

“Chansley got 4 years in prison for a non-violent, police-escorted tour!? Dave Chapelle was violently assaulted on stage by a guy with a knife. That guy got a $3000 fine & no prison time,” Musk wrote.

Attorney Albert Watkins, who represented Chansley at his trial,  said the footage Americans are seeing was never available for him to review before Chansley’s trial, according to Fox News.

“This is a man who had tremendous intelligence, [is] very gentle, very, very articulate who was diagnosed 15 years earlier by the government with a mental health issue- and the government knew that,” Watkins said to Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “The government knew through three hearings when we begged and pleaded to get this man out of solitary confinement, literally falling into an abyss, mentally.”

“And through each of those three hearings that government assistant U.S. attorney knew the most important aspect of that hearing was that Jake was not violent. The government knew,” he said. “They knew that Jake had walked around with all of these police officers. They had that video footage I didn’t get. It wasn’t disclosed to me. It wasn’t provided to me.”

Watkins said the issue is not Chanley’s case, but the way the system was corrupted.

“This is about our justice system being so compromised, the very integrity and core of that, which we wore as a badge of honor for the entirety of our nation’s history, has been rendered a vile, disgusting mess by a Department of Justice that was running amok,” Watkins said.

“And they didn’t share the video of my client, the footage from my client with nine officers surrounding him peacefully, wandering about, trying to help them, trying to get him access to the Senate chamber. They didn’t because it didn’t fit their narrative,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Best Actress Winner Appears to Shred Don Lemon in Oscars Speech Without Even Saying His Name
Trans Day Care Worker Charged with Abusing Baby After Witness Spoke Up
Jim Jordan Confirms: House Republicans Preparing Criminal Case Against Fauci
8-Year-Old Washington Girl Kidnapped from Shopping Mall in 2018 Has Been Found in Foreign Country
Major Metro Fooled in Sister City Scam - Would You Have Been Fooled by Something So Obvious?
See more...

Conversation