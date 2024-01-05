You can often gauge how strong an argument is by the number of words needed to explain it.

It’s nothing new. The 14th–century friar William of Ockham is credited with coming up with the principle of Occam’s razor. The idea is that, when there are two competing ideas to explain the same thing, the simpler one is usually the better one.

Leftists love to launch convoluted arguments that blur word definitions to frustrate people who are ready for a debate about the subject at hand. Elon Musk, who needs no introduction because he is the richest man in the world, and Mark Cuban, the minority team owner of the Dallas Mavericks, demonstrate the effectiveness of Occam’s razor on Musk-owned social media platform X.

The subject of their disagreement is the conservative-dreaded concept of DEI — diversity, equity and inclusion. Cuban is all in for DEI in business.

According to Fox News, Musk started the fracas on X. His argument was to the point. He wrote that DEI was “just another word for racism” and “shame on anyone who uses it.” It’s hard to argue with that. If people are hired or not hired based on their skin color, it’s racist. There’s no way around it.

Writer Ed Krassenstein posted that DEI had major flaws, and Musk responded with the comment, “discrimination on the basis of race, which DEI does, is literally the definition of racism.”

Discrimination on the basis of race, which DEI does, is literally the definition of racism — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 3, 2024

Cuban’s leftist sensibilities were singed. He had to respond. And he did so in the typical lefty fashion, by presenting a mini-lecture on X as if he was auditioning for a professor job at an Ivy League university — and if hired, a sizable endowment from Cuban would be assumed.

Are you a fan of Elon Musk? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (723 Votes) No: 2% (16 Votes)

Cuban began his mini-lecture with the old favorite, “Let me help you understand,” as if whoever might disagree with his diatribe was a Neanderthal starving for Homo sapien wisdom. And then, according to Fox, he laid out “five separate points” to provide enough cover for the lack of substance of his argument to hide in.

Let me help you out and give you my thoughts on DEI

1. Diversity

Good businesses look where others don’t, to find the employees that will put your business in the best possible position to succeed.

You may not agree, but I take it as a given that there are people of various… https://t.co/L00fl6ggUD — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 3, 2024

I don’t want to bore you with Cuban’s meandering response but it’s to make a point. “Good businesses look where others don’t, to find the employees that will put your business in the best possible position to succeed,” Cuban rattled on.

“You may not agree, but I take it as a given that there are people of various races, ethnicities, orientation, etc that are regularly excluded from hiring consideration. By extending our hiring search to include them, we can find people that are more qualified. The loss of DEI-Phobic companies is my gain.”

Cuban then made the bewildering remark, “treating people equally does not mean treating them the same.” What does that mean? Treating people equally does not mean treating people equally? I thought that was what equity was all about. Is Cuban arguing for equity, or equality, or conflating the terms, or emptying them both of meaning?

Whatever the case, Cuban claimed to be arguing in favor of equity — a woke term that defies definition. It’s the “E” in DEI.

“Equity is a core principle of business, “Cuban droned. “Put your employees in a position to succeed. Recognize their differences and play to their strengths where ever possible. It is not a hard concept. But it is not easy to implement. Most workforces don’t have the depth of management to do this well. When it’s not done well it can create tension and resentment.”

OK. Enough. We get it. Only woke demigods like Cuban are capable of implementing DEI, let alone understanding it. Blah, blah, blah.

Musk didn’t take the bait. You could spend an hour or so dissecting the pitfalls in Cuban’s vapid defense of DEI. Musk doesn’t have time for it. He simply asked a question, “Cool, so when should we expect to see … short white/Asian women on the Mavs?”

Cool, so when should we expect to see a short white/Asian women on the Mavs? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2024

And there you have it. Occam’s razor in action. In one question, Musk exposes the soft underbelly of DEI. At the end of the day, it’s a stupid concept. It would be insane to have a short woman play on an NBA team, and yet there’s a true lack of short women in the NBA. Where’s the diversity?

Jettisoning excellence in favor of some cockeyed scheme to manufacture political moral high ground is like building a house on a foundation of sand. It’s a fool’s game.

Evangelist Franklin Graham commented about another recent interview with Cuban, in which the billionaire said going woke is just “good business.”

“Sin has always been good business,” Graham responded on social media. “That’s why Hollywood sells sin. The Bible says, ‘… for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in by it’ (Matthew 7:13)”







Graham was right: DEI might be seen as good business for wealthy white woke men, but sin has always been good for business. Racism is a sin.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.