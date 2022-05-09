Share
News

Elon Musk Tweets Mysterious 'If I Die' Message, Leaves People Speculating Clintons or Russians Out to Get Him

 By Jack Davis  May 9, 2022 at 8:10am
Share

Elon Musk exercised his ability to set Twitter aflame Sunday night by posting a cryptic tweet about his own death.

“If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya,” Musk tweeted.

When his mother upbraided him on the platform, Musk had a ready reply.

Trending:
Watch: Ukrainian Drone Takes Out Helicopter as Enemy Troops Unload

“Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive,” he tweeted.

Do the Clintons deserve their reputation?

The subject of unexpected deaths immediately focused Twitter on the theory that Hillary and former President Bill Clinton were somehow or other out to get Musk.

The Clintons entered the drama of Musk’s attempt to but Twitter when a Daily Mail report last week said that their supporters were among those calling for a boycott of Twitter if Musk runs it the way he has promised.

Related:
Great News for Trump Fans - Man Who Predicted Elon Twitter Takeover Predicts Who He'll Pick to Run Company


Although the Clintons came quickly to mind, the context of the tweet could have implied that Musk had some sort of Russian assassination squad in mind because the tweet came after one in which he relayed a statement from Dmitry Rogozin, a former deputy prime minister of Russia, condemning Musk’s Starlink satellite company for its support of Ukraine in its war with Russia.

“From the testimony of the captured commander of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Dmitry Kormyankov, it turns out that the internet terminals of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite company were delivered to the militants of the Nazi Azov Battalion and the Ukrainian Marines in Mariupol by military helicopters,” Rogozin wrote.

To which Musk replied, “The word ‘Nazi’ doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does.”

Early in the Ukraine war, Musk began making Starlink available to Ukraine — something he has publicly acknowledged, as has Ukraine.

A Pentagon official has since explained that a Russian jamming attack in Ukraine was foiled by Musk’s Starlink and that the job was handled better than the military could have done, according to Business Insider.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Elon Musk Starts Week Off Right with 8 Words Bound to Make Liberals Melt Down
Hunter Biden's 'Sugar Brother' Revealed, Paid Off Over $2M of His Taxes and Funds Luxury Lifestyle in LA: Report
Elon Musk Tweets Mysterious 'If I Die' Message, Leaves People Speculating Clintons or Russians Out to Get Him
Pence Takes Massive Stand for MAGA, Blasts Biden's Charges Against Trump Supporters
Dave Chappelle Not Happy with What Progressive DA Is Doing for His Attacker
See more...

Conversation