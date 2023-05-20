Elon Musk Tweets Praise for Republican Presidential Contender and It's Not Trump or DeSantis

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Friday seconded comments by Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina on personal responsibility.

Scott filed the paperwork Friday to join the Republican field of candidates hoping to win their party’s nomination in 2024, according to CNN.

In the clip posted to Twitter, Scott spoke about taking ownership of life – the good and bad.

“Great statement by @votetimscott,” Musk tweeted. Scott later invited Musk to attend his official Monday campaign kickoff.

This is our mission!@elonmusk, we’ll save you a seat on Monday! https://t.co/Y2tigfrojK — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) May 20, 2023

“Today’s kids are growing up immersed in a culture where everyone’s a victim,” Scott said in the clip. “We have to start teaching the necessity of individual responsibility.

“If you are able-bodied, you work,” he said. “If you take out a loan, you pay it back. If you commit a violent crime, you go to jail,” he said.

Scott joins a GOP field that is dominated by front-runner former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has not yet officially entered the race. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and talk radio host Larry Elder are already running, with former Vice President Mike Pence also hinting at a race.

Last year, Musk responded “yes” when asked whether he would support DeSantis in the 2024 presidential election.

A recent poll shows Trump leading Scott 79 percent to 21 percent, Newsweek noted.

Earlier this month, Scott said President Joe Biden was “incompetent” and has been “coopted by the radical left in his party,” according to CNN.

“He ran as a uniter, he’s become a divider. You look at his policy positions. You look at the last State of the Union, what he said was that I am going to do what the radical left of my party wants me to do,” Scott said.

During a speech last April at the Ronald Reagan Library in California, Scott defined himself politically.

“We have the right ideas, but even so we find ourselves in a state the Republican Party hasn’t carried in 35 years, in a nation divided, in a political environment where pessimism has supplanted optimism and hope. It is easy to be daunted, discouraged, demoralized even. But do not. Our ideas are timeless because the truth is timeless. We must believe that. We must believe that our ideas and beliefs can stand the test of time,” he said.

“I believe in conservatism because it changed my life. It was education, hard work, and faith that allowed my family to go from cotton to Congress in one lifetime. It was education, hard work, and faith that allowed a grandfather who could not read or write to ride to the polls and cast a vote for his own grandson, a grandson who would be reading and writing bills and legislation, who would meet with presidents and Supreme Court justices,” he said then.

American families are starving for hope. We need to have faith. Faith in God, faith in each other, and faith in America. pic.twitter.com/59Bha0JpEk — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) May 18, 2023

Scott said the haters can hate, but he will live his truth.

“This is America. This is such a blessing to live in this country. This is the power of what we believe. Conservatism is my personal proof there is no ceiling in life. I can go as high as my character, my education, and my perseverance will take me. I bear witness to that. I testify to that. So, for those of you on the Left, you can call me a prop, you can call me a token, you can call me the N word, you can question my blackness, you can even call me Uncle Tim,” he said then.

“I believe it because I have lived it. I have lived the original dream. I have held the truth, the unalienable truth, that all men and women are created equal and endowed by our Creator with the right to be free,” he said.

Life has intrinsic value because it comes from God. Incredibly grateful for those working and volunteering at the Carolina Pregnancy Center and crisis pregnancy centers across the country who are supporting mothers and protecting life. pic.twitter.com/O6kCvKpjBB — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) May 12, 2023

In his speech, he issued a call to Republicans, more than a year before he kicked off his campaign.

“So if it is a time for choosing, that is what I have chosen: The power, the life changing power of freedom and hope and opportunity. Will you choose it with me? Will you join me as a messenger of hope, a missionary that the power of ideas can change our nation again?” he said then.

