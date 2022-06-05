Share
Commentary

Elon Musk Tweets the Truth About Epstein/Maxwell Client List, And It Instantly Explodes Across Twitter

 By Michael Austin  June 5, 2022 at 3:30pm
The U.S. Department of Justice was all about leaking when President Donald Trump was in charge. Since then, however, it seems that leaking documents to the public has become much less popular.

It’s almost as though government officials are biased toward the Democrats who continue to give them more power and influence. Who would have thought?

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has noticed this bias and even went as far as to point it out on Saturday using a comedic meme.

“Only thing more remarkable than DOJ not leaking the list is that no one in the media cares. Doesn’t that seem odd?” Musk tweeted.

Musk followed up the tweet with another that read, “Sometimes I think my list of enemies is too short, so…”

The “list” Musk was referring to was the client list of Jeffrey Epstein. The late financier was arrested in 2019 on sex trafficking charges, some of which involved girls as young as 14.

Before the trial took place, Epstein reportedly killed himself in jail after spending weeks telling guards he would not do so, Insider reported.

Is Musk right?

Mysteriously, the cameras in the cell were shut off at the time of his apparent suicide. Epstein’s longtime partner — Ghislaine Maxwell — was later convicted for her complicity in the financier’s crimes.

This isn’t the first time Musk has called out the seeming lack of transparency when it comes to the Epstein investigation.

“Where is their ‘client’ list? Shouldn’t at least one of them go down!?” Musk wrote.

It’s unclear whether or not the DOJ has access to such a list. However, there is plenty of evidence related to the Epstein and Maxwell cases that has not been released to the public.

For example, according to a 2019 report from Time, sealed court documents tie Epstein to at least 1,000 people.

The man ran a sex-trafficking island and flew many influential men and women, including many Democrats, on his private plane.

Epstein’s little black book contained the names of many politicians, prominent businessmen and celebrities.

You can read The Western Journal’s coverage of the little black book — which contains many of the names alone with a copy of the original document — here.

Musk’s right: The lack of media curiosity surrounding this case is puzzling.

Perhaps Epstein’s connections run much deeper than any of us realize.

Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Conversation