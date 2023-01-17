Parler Share
News

Elon Musk Unsettled by Klaus Schwab's 'Ominous' Opening Remarks at World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting

 By Jack Davis  January 17, 2023 at 8:16am
Parler Share

Two high-profile skeptics gave World Economic Forum Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab a reality check over his comments Monday about the future.

Schwab was speaking in Davos, Switzerland, as the WEF’s annual meeting kicked off with the presentation of the Crystal Awards to various artists.

“We couldn’t meet at a more challenging time,” Schwab said. “We are confronted with so many crises simultaneously.”

“What does it mean to master the future?” he said. “I think to have a platform where all stakeholders of global society are engaged — governments, business, civil societies, young generation, I could go on — I think the first step is to meet all the challenges.”

“But what is even more important is that we approach the future with a positive spirit, with a spirit which reflects human creativity and ingenuity,” Schwab continued, citing the need for excellence in the arts.

Trending:
Biden's Got Big Trouble: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Issues Powerful Statement as Governor


Scott Adams and Elon Musk kicked the words “master the future” around Monday with something less than reverence.

“I’m skeptical of anything that can’t be explained in a sentence. What exactly do they do? And Why?” tweeted Adams, a cartoonist who dabbles as a Twitter gadfly when not drawing “Dilbert.”

Musk, who owns Twitter and has been a critic of the World Economic Forum, replied.

“‘Master the Future’ doesn’t sound ominous at all,” he said sarcastically, adding the eye-roll emoji.

“How is WEF/Davos even a thing? Are they trying to be the boss of the Earth?”

Adams and Musk have sent other carping comments the WEF’s way.

Related:
Elon Musk Warns New Development Means Biden Admin Could Soon 'Weaponize Federal Agencies' Against Him

In its outline of the meeting taking place in Davos, under the theme of “Cooperation in a Fragmented World,” the WEF said the session will “reaffirm the value and imperative of dialogues and public-private cooperation, not only to navigate the current cascading crises but, more importantly, to drive tangible, system-positive change for the long term.”

Writing for the Post Millennial, Libby Emmons offered this translation: “In other words, the plan is to harness these simultaneous crises, as Schwab elucidated, and use them to gain control, drive a new world view, and demand compliance from both private and public actors on the world stage.”

Is the World Economic Forum a helpful organization?

Emmons wrote that the vision driving the WEF is one of “entirely remaking the way that societies and economics operate, not in an organic way, but by intentional change, without concern for existing industries, the impact of the new technologies in terms of resource cultivation and disposal, and to attain goals the WEF set at the last meeting for how quickly these changes can be made.”

The World Economic Forum’s annual gathering ends Friday.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Elon Musk Warns New Development Means Biden Admin Could Soon 'Weaponize Federal Agencies' Against Him
Retired NFL Coach Announces He'll Be Attending Major Conservative Event for First Time
Breaking: Attorney General Announces Charges for Alec Baldwin in Death of Halyna Hutchins
Listen: Heartbreaking 911 Call Ahead of Lisa Marie Presley's Cardiac Arrest
Search Underway After Actor Goes Missing While Hiking in California
See more...

Conversation