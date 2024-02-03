Elon Musk shared an image of a 3-year-old headline on the social media platform he purchased almost two year ago that he said explained President Joe Biden’s immigration policy in a nutshell.

“Biden’s strategy is very simple,” Musk wrote in the Friday post, in which he shared an image of a headline from The Associated Press.

“1. Get as many illegals in the country as possible,” he explained. “2. Legalize them to create a permanent majority — a one-party state.”

“That is why they are encouraging so much illegal immigration. Simple, yet effective,” Musk concluded.

The headline he shared was from Jan. 16, 2021, and read, “Biden to prioritize legal status for millions of immigrants.”

Biden’s strategy is very simple: 1. Get as many illegals in the country as possible. 2. Legalize them to create a permanent majority – a one-party state. That is why they are encouraging so much illegal immigration. Simple, yet effective. pic.twitter.com/B9M5ypUOQB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2024

(The original AP article is still available online, here.)

The Tesla founder followed up his post about 20 minutes later, arguing that Biden’s immigration strategy explained why, no matter what crimes illegal aliens committed, so few were expelled from the United States.

Will the Biden administration attempt mass legalization for illegal immigrants? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (64 Votes) No: 2% (1 Votes)

“This explains why there are so few deportations, as every deportation is a lost vote,” Musk wrote in the second post.

“As happened this week, you can literally assault police officers in broad daylight in New York, be released with no bail, give everyone the finger and *still* not be deported!!” he added.

He concluded with a single word: “Outrageous.”

This explains why there are so few deportations, as every deportation is a lost vote. As happened this week, you can literally assault police officers in broad daylight in New York, be released with no bail, give everyone the finger and *still* not be deported!! Outrageous. https://t.co/8ruJex9iU7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2024

Musk was referring to the recent incident in which illegal immigrant Jhoan Boada was arraigned for taking part in an assault on two New York City police officers in Times Square but was released without bail under the state’s bail reform policies.

Musk’s comments echoed those of former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who in October released a video in which he also used the word “simple” to explain the Biden immigration strategy.

“The payoff for Democrats?” Carlson concluded in the video. “Permanent electoral majority for the foreseeable future. In a word: power.

“That’s the point, no matter what they tell you,” Carlson said. “American workers, be damned.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.