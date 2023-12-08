Share
Elon Musk Warns Taylor Swift as Singer Takes Shot at 'Chads, Brads and Dads'

 By Maire Clayton  December 8, 2023 at 2:03pm
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has a warning for pop star Taylor Swift.

The “You Need to Calm Down” singer was named Time’s “Person of the Year” on Wednesday, sparking a response from Musk on his X social media platform.

“Congrats,” Musk told Swift.

In a follow-up post, he added, “Some risk of popularity decline after this award. I speak from experience lol.”

Musk received the same title in 2021 and is known not to shy away from controversy. Last year, after acquiring X (then called Twitter), he released internal company documents for publication as the “Twitter Files” exposing the platform’s censorship at the time.

Is Taylor Swift’s popularity decreasing?

While Swift is arguably at the height of her career as she is still on her wildly popular “Eras Tour,” the 12-time Grammy winner did take a swipe at a specific group of football fans during her Time interview.

Swift who is in a relationship with Trace Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, spoke about fans’ complaints that she is shown too often during NFL telecasts when she attends Kelce’s games.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” Swift said. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

The “Blank Space” singer said she does not know how the TV camera operators know what suite she is in while attending the games.

“There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast,” Swift said, “so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

Swift did add, “Football is awesome, it turns out.”

“I’ve been missing out my whole life,” she said.

The singer also faced controversy when some accused her of dabbling in “sorcery” while performing her song “Willow.”

The song is performed while the singer and her backup dancers appear in cloaks and hold glowing orb-like balls.

In addition, Swift has been accused of lipsyncing by NFL legend Terry Bradshaw. The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback said he does not believe it is possible for her to dance and sing for over three hours per concert.

