Elon Musk Wins July 4 with Pro-America Tweet Mocking Dems, Brits, Fact-Checkers and Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been making headlines with nearly every action he has taken in recent months, and he continued that trend on the Fourth of July.

In one parody tweet, Musk was able to poke fun at Democrats, Great Britain, Twitter and fact-checkers. It’s hard to imagine a better way to celebrate America.

Musk tweeted a picture showing a fictional tweet that may have been sent if the internet existed in 1775. The author of the tweet was Paul Revere, who had the Twitter handle “@freedomnliberty.”

“The British are coming, the British are coming!” it read in allusion to the real Revere’s famous “Midnight Ride” in April 1775.

Under the tweet was a fact check from Twitter that read, “Learn how British taxes are beneficial for society.” This one line successfully mocked all four groups mentioned above.

First, the idea of this fact check mocked modern fact-checkers, who routinely use their jobs as an excuse to silence dissenting opinions. Instead of actually determining the objective truth of a tweet, many so-called “fact-checkers” are actually in the business of pushing their political opinions and disguising them as fact. Since Twitter is historically left-leaning, most of the fact-checkers have attempted to silence conservatives.

In mocking the idea of fact checks in general, Musk was indirectly mocking the Democrats who are likely to issue such fact checks. The left often argues taxes are necessary for a successful society, and many leftists feel richer people should face disproportionately more taxes based on their income.

While there are countless examples of the disaster that comes from these socialist ideas, Democrats often present them as if they are fact. For that reason, the fact check regarding taxes could be interpreted as a way to mock the left.

Next, Musk is clearly mocking Twitter for allowing fact-checkers to silence dissenting opinions. Instead of allowing readers to make their own determinations, Twitter has decided to employ fact-checkers to tell people how they should think.

While this tweet is obviously fictional, it is an accurate representation of the ridiculous actions Twitter has taken in the present day to squash opinions it does not like.

Finally, Musk successfully mocked the British by reminding them that despite their best efforts, America defeated them and gained our independence.

In a comment under the original tweet, Musk brought his point home. A user asked Musk about his feelings on Jordan Peterson getting banned from Twitter, and Musk did not mince words in his response.

“Yeah, they’re going way too far in squashing dissenting opinions,” he wrote.

Yeah, they’re going way too far in squashing dissenting opinions — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2022

Last month, Twitter’s board of directors unanimously voted to endorse Musk’s bid to acquire the company. If the shareholders agree and vote in favor of the Musk buying Twitter, we can only hope he takes action to expand free speech on the platform.

