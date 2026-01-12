Elon Musk's AI Company Confirms Deal With War Department

Elon Musk’s xAI, an artificial intelligence company launched by the billionaire entrepreneur, will work with the U.S. Department of War to provide AI services to the agency’s staff.

A news release from the War Department issued on Dec. 22 said that xAI would be added to the “suite of frontier‑grade capabilities” on GenAI.mil, which is the War Department’s “bespoke AI platform.”

“This initiative will soon embed xAI’s frontier AI systems, based on the Grok family of models, directly into GenAI.mil,” the release said.

“Targeted for initial deployment in early 2026, this integration will allow all military and civilian personnel to use xAI’s capabilities at Impact Level 5 (IL5), enabling the secure handling of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) in daily workflows.”

There are also integrations with X, the social media platform primarily owned by Musk.

Those within the War Department who use the service will “gain access to real‑time global insights from the X platform, providing War Department personnel with a decisive information advantage.”

The War Department said in the release that it intends to further develop AI capabilities.

“This announcement marks another milestone in America’s AI revolution, and the War Department is driving that momentum forward,” the release concluded.

The announcement comes months after xAI announced a $200 million contract with the War Department.

Alongside the contract, xAI said in July that it had launched a suite of products called xAI for Government.

“xAI’s mission is to create and propagate AI tools to assist humanity in our quest for understanding and knowledge,” the company said.

“Supporting the critical missions of the United States Government is a key part of this mission — bringing the best tools and technologies available in the commercial world to our hard-working public servants.”

The initiative will seek to bring “world-class AI tools to federal, local, state, and national security customers.”

Beyond its work with the War Department, xAI products are now available through the General Services Administration schedule, which allows “every federal government department, agency, or office, to access xAI’s frontier AI products.”

“America is the world leader in AI, and this is in no small part due to a tradition of innovation and strong investments in engineering and science,” the company added.

“We’re excited to contribute back to the country that made xAI uniquely possible here.”

