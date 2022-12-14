Elon Musk's Call to 'Prosecute Fauci' Ignites Speculation - 3 Days Later, He Drops the Biggest Hint Yet

Early Sunday morning, Twitter owner Elon Musk published a controversial tweet that many believed to be a hint regarding the next tranche of documents from the “Twitter Files.”

“My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” Musk tweeted, sparking tremendous support and backlash for going after National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director Dr. Anthony Fauci and the pronoun movement.

My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

Speculation as to the meaning of Musk’s tweet also emerged. Famous conservative comedians, “Hodgetwins” responded to Musk’s tweet with a question regarding whether or not one of the following “Twitter Files” document dumps would reveal any collusion between Fauci and Big Tech during the peak of the pandemic.

Do you think that Fauci could face prosecution? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 92% (172 Votes) No: 8% (15 Votes)

“Let me guess, You found messages between Twitter execs and our govt. (Fauci and team) pushing for censorship of anyone that didn’t go along with their narrative on Covid?” Hodgetwins tweeted.

Let me guess, You found messages between Twitter execs and our govt. (Fauci and team) pushing for censorship of anyone that didn’t go along with their narrative on Covid? — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) December 11, 2022

Musk replied to the question Wednesday morning, and his response was an emoji of a golden trophy, presumably meaning that Hodgetwins’ take on the situation was accurate, or at least in the right ballpark.

🏆 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2022

Musk also took a shot at what he called the “Branch Covidians” on Monday.

“The Branch Covidians are upset lol,” Musk tweeted.

The Branch Covidians are upset lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2022

On Sunday, another Twitter user asked one of the week’s most important questions regarding the next “Twitter Files” documents release, which could include damaging revelations regarding Fauci’s role in the pandemic and Big Tech.

“When will we get the twitter files on covid? The info on the suspension of the many doctors and scientists? Who was involved? Suppression of what has turned out to be factual information,” one user tweeted.

When will we get the twitter files on covid? The info on the suspension of the many doctors and scientists? Who was involved? Suppression of what has turned out to be factual information. — Aaron Murray (@murraymints82) December 11, 2022

Musk confirmed that the release of those particular files isn’t far behind the other releases.

“Oh it is coming bigtime …” Musk responded.

Oh it is coming bigtime … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

Leftists on Twitter reacted dramatically to Musk’s tweet regarding Fauci and the pronoun supporters, including Alexander Vindman, who played a role in the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

“.@Twitter is dying. That’s okay. If anything it needs to be killed off soonest. @elonmusk cannot be allowed to promoted dangerous radical views… hate speech. Imagine Geobbles with a bigger platform and wider reach,” Vindman wrote.

.@Twitter is dying. That’s okay. If anything it needs to be killed off soonest. @elonmusk cannot be allowed to promoted dangerous radical views… hate speech. Imagine Geobbles with a bigger platform and wider reach. — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) December 11, 2022

House Republicans have vowed that when they assume majority control in January they will investigate Fauci and his role in the pandemic as the chief medical adviser for President Joe Biden, according to CNBC.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.