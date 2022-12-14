Parler Share
Elon Musk's Call to 'Prosecute Fauci' Ignites Speculation - 3 Days Later, He Drops the Biggest Hint Yet

 By Ryan Ledendecker  December 14, 2022 at 2:40pm
Early Sunday morning, Twitter owner Elon Musk published a controversial tweet that many believed to be a hint regarding the next tranche of documents from the “Twitter Files.”

“My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” Musk tweeted, sparking tremendous support and backlash for going after National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director Dr. Anthony Fauci and the pronoun movement.

Speculation as to the meaning of Musk’s tweet also emerged. Famous conservative comedians, “Hodgetwins” responded to Musk’s tweet with a question regarding whether or not one of the following “Twitter Files” document dumps would reveal any collusion between Fauci and Big Tech during the peak of the pandemic.

White House Press Sec Makes Embarrassing Mistake 3 Times - Pulls a Joe Biden and WH Doctors Transcript
Do you think that Fauci could face prosecution?

“Let me guess, You found messages between Twitter execs and our govt. (Fauci and team) pushing for censorship of anyone that didn’t go along with their narrative on Covid?” Hodgetwins tweeted.

Musk replied to the question Wednesday morning, and his response was an emoji of a golden trophy, presumably meaning that Hodgetwins’ take on the situation was accurate, or at least in the right ballpark.

Musk also took a shot at what he called the “Branch Covidians” on Monday.

“The Branch Covidians are upset lol,” Musk tweeted.

'Twitter Files' Exec Who Helped Ban Trump Forced into Hiding - Where Did He Go?

On Sunday, another Twitter user asked one of the week’s most important questions regarding the next “Twitter Files” documents release, which could include damaging revelations regarding Fauci’s role in the pandemic and Big Tech.

“When will we get the twitter files on covid? The info on the suspension of the many doctors and scientists? Who was involved? Suppression of what has turned out to be factual information,” one user tweeted.

Musk confirmed that the release of those particular files isn’t far behind the other releases.

“Oh it is coming bigtime …” Musk responded.

Leftists on Twitter reacted dramatically to Musk’s tweet regarding Fauci and the pronoun supporters, including Alexander Vindman, who played a role in the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

“.@Twitter is dying. That’s okay. If anything it needs to be killed off soonest. @elonmusk cannot be allowed to promoted dangerous radical views… hate speech. Imagine Geobbles with a bigger platform and wider reach,” Vindman wrote.

House Republicans have vowed that when they assume majority control in January they will investigate Fauci and his role in the pandemic as the chief medical adviser for President Joe Biden, according to CNBC.

Ryan Ledendecker is a freelance writer covering politics and breaking news. He previously worked as a columnist and web editor for an award-winning local newspaper. When he's not writing, he's honing his competitive BBQ skills. You can find him on Twitter, Facebook, and Truth Social.
Conversation