Elon Musk has been dominating domestic news coverage for weeks, as the billionaire very publicly moved to purchase the social media platform Twitter. Musk’s $44 billion offer was ultimately accepted.

At the same time, Musk is also surfacing in another sensationalist news story — this one involving allegations of domestic abuse between two other celebrities.

Film stars Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are embroiled in a shocking and messy defamation court case in Virginia. Depp is suing Heard over a 2018 Washington Post column where she claimed to have suffered physical and sexual abuse. Depp alleges she defamed him with those accusations, although she did not mention him by name, and it subsequently damaged his career.

On Thursday, testimony in the trial revealed Elon Musk made a $500,000 payment to the American Civil Liberties Union on Heard’s behalf as part of financial arrangements the actress announced after her divorce from Depp, according to Fox News.

In 2016, Heard pledged she would donate her $7 million divorce settlement to the ACLU and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

As reported by Fox, the court hearing the defamation case listened to a prerecorded deposition from ACLU Chief Operating Officer Terence Dougherty. He advised Heard has paid $350,000 of the pledged $3.5 million.

Dougherty noted an anonymous source paid $350,000 towards Heard’s donation, and Depp contributed $100,000.

Elon Musk, Heard’s former boyfriend, gave the ACLU $500,000 on Heard’s behalf. Musk also communicated in an email to ACLU Executive Director Anthony Romero that Heard would pay the full donation over a 10 year period.

It seems Heard was convincing others to help her fulfill her commitment. Altogether the ACLU credited Heard for $1.3 million in payments.

It was also revealed the ACLU assisted Heard in creating the column that led to Depp’s lawsuit.

According to celebrity news site Page Six, Amber Heard and Elon Musk first met in 2013 but did not start a romantic relationship until after both divorced their respective spouses in 2016.

Heard and Musk broke up in 2017, reunited by the end of the year, then ended the relationship for good in February 2018. It’s rumored Musk might be the father of the baby girl which Heard has claimed as her daughter. Heard used a surrogate.

Depp has accused Heard and Musk of committing infidelity — and even having a threesome with a fashion model while Heard was still married to Depp.

It’s just another sad detail in the sordid saga. These people, blessed with such fame and fortune, lived in turmoil.

Evidence of abuse has come up during the trial, but it’s Heard that did the abusing. Recordings were played of their violent arguments, where Heard admitted to striking Depp and mocking his reactions. She may have committed other disgusting acts as well.

Heard does claim Depp did abuse her and has filed a counter suit.

The life of these celebrities wasn’t a charmed existence. They caused each other pain and anger. Money is no compensation for such unhappiness.

