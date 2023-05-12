Elon Musk's New Twitter CEO Reportedly Identified: She's a Former Trump Appointee and WEF Chair

The advertising sales chief of NBC Universal will be the CEO of Twitter, according to new reports.

A report by The Washington Post said Linda Yaccarino will take the post in a transition announced in vague terms Thursday by Twitter’s owner, Elon Musk.

Musk has served as CEO since he bought the company, but indicated it was a temporary post.

In 2018, former President Donald Trump appointed Yaccarino to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

That alone brought out some outrage from the left.

Twitter’s apparent new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, oversaw NBCU ad sales during Celebrity Apprentice, and was appointed to Trump’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition. She follows right wingers and trolls here, including Posobiec and catturd.https://t.co/IwAJhXPogK — ClearingTheFog (@clearing_fog) May 12, 2023

Musk and Yaccarino have been discussing the deal for few weeks, Axios reported.

In her current role. Yaccarino is in charge of 2,000 people working in the area of global advertising and partnerships, the Post reported.

Musk and Yaccarino were both in Miami Beach last month during a presentation called “Twitter 2.0: From Conversations to Partnerships.”

Yaccarino has worked with the World Economic Forum, serves as chair of the Taskforce on the Future of Work and is a member of a committee for media, entertainment and culture, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The WEF connection irked many on Twitter.

I hope it’s a really bad joke but this is reportedly the new Twitter CEO. Pro- mask, pro-vaxx, and a participant in The World Economic Forum. pic.twitter.com/NnqOyFbjqW — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) May 12, 2023

The last thing Twitter needs is a CEO that’s on the Board of the World Economic Forum. Why is it so hard to find someone that’s not a Nazi? pic.twitter.com/33ZtpqhkRW — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill9) May 12, 2023

Musk indicated fears of censorship were unfounded.

The commitment to open source transparency and accepting a wide range of viewpoints remains unchanged — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023



A report in Deadline noted that word of Yaccarino’s move to Twitter comes as she is preparing for what is called an “upfront,” when NBC will be making its pitch to thousands of potential advertising buyers.

An NBCU representative told Deadline that “Linda is in back to back rehearsals for the Upfront” and would not comment on the move to Twitter.

