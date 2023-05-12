Share
News
Twitter CEO Elon Musk, center, speaks with Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and partnerships for NBC, at the POSSIBLE marketing conference, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Miami Beach, Florida. Musk said that he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it’s now called, and multiple media reports identify her as Yaccarino, (Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press)
Twitter CEO Elon Musk, center, speaks with Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and partnerships for NBC, at the POSSIBLE marketing conference, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Miami Beach, Florida. Musk said that he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it’s now called, and multiple media reports identify her as Yaccarino, (Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press)

Elon Musk's New Twitter CEO Reportedly Identified: She's a Former Trump Appointee and WEF Chair

 By Jack Davis  May 12, 2023 at 7:42am
Share

The advertising sales chief of NBC Universal will be the CEO of Twitter, according to new reports.

A report by The Washington Post said Linda Yaccarino will take the post in a transition announced in vague terms Thursday by Twitter’s owner, Elon Musk.

Musk has served as CEO since he bought the company, but indicated it was a temporary post.

In 2018, former President Donald Trump appointed Yaccarino to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

That alone brought out some outrage from the left.

Trending:
Texas Gov Abbott Dumps Another Surprise on Kamala Harris' Front Lawn as Title 42 Expires

Musk and Yaccarino have been discussing the deal for few weeks, Axios reported.

In her current role. Yaccarino is in charge of 2,000 people working in the area of global advertising and partnerships, the Post reported.

Did Elon Musk make a good pick for Twitter’s new CEO?

Musk and Yaccarino were both in Miami Beach last month during a presentation called “Twitter 2.0: From Conversations to Partnerships.”

Yaccarino has worked with the World Economic Forum, serves as chair of the Taskforce on the Future of Work and is a member of a committee for media, entertainment and culture, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The WEF connection irked many on Twitter.

Related:
Elon Musk Responds as Rumors Swirl After Tucker Carlson's Big Announcement

Musk indicated fears of censorship were unfounded.


A report in Deadline noted that word of Yaccarino’s move to Twitter comes as she is preparing for what is called an “upfront,” when NBC will be making its pitch to thousands of potential advertising buyers.

An NBCU representative told Deadline that “Linda is in back to back rehearsals for the Upfront” and would not comment on the move to Twitter.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Elon Musk's New Twitter CEO Reportedly Identified: She's a Former Trump Appointee and WEF Chair
It's Not Over Yet: Trump Files Major Legal Motion in Case Against E. Jean Carroll
Trump Issues Statement After CNN Town Hall Ratings Come In: 'A Very Smart Thing They Did'
Former Anheuser-Busch Marketing Genius Destroys Woke Beer Company: 20 Years of Work Down the Drain
LGBT Pride Festival Forced to Relocate 'Youth Zone' After Arts Center Bans Drag in Front of Children
See more...

Conversation