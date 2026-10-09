Elon Musk's Starlink Set to Become a 'Major Mobile Carrier' After Unlocking 'The Last Critical Piece of the Spectrum Puzzle'

Elon Musk announced Thursday that Starlink Mobile is close to offering nationwide phone coverage in the U.S. after securing tools that will help signals penetrate through walls and other obstructions.

Musk shared an X post from Sawyer Merritt, a prominent Tesla investor and commentator, who wrote: “AT&T CEO: Starlink Mobile won’t be able to penetrate walls. SpaceX: We’ve acquired 800 MHz spectrum, which will allow Starlink Mobile to provide better indoor coverage, including signals that can penetrate walls and other obstacles. People are underestimating Starlink Mobile.”

Musk noted that “this is the last critical piece of the spectrum puzzle needed for SpaceX to provide complete phone coverage in America.”

This is the last critical piece of the spectrum puzzle needed for SpaceX to provide complete phone coverage in America — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2026

A Friday report from CBS News said that SpaceX agreed to buy licenses for radio airwaves that will help the Starlink Mobile satellite business offer cell service inside of buildings, allowing it to compete with other major carriers.

The agreement still requires approval from the Federal Communications Commission, but if it’s allowed to move forward, it would permit Starlink to combine its satellite-to-mobile transmissions with “an advanced terrestrial deployment that can seamlessly connect devices everywhere,” a company statement read.

SpaceX did, however, add that the FCC has approved Starlink Mobile’s application to launch 15,000 satellites to transmit radio waves in the 2 gigahertz band and connect directly to cell phones.

Do you think Starlink Mobile will successfully compete with major carriers? Yes, it has the potential No, it won't succeed I'm undecided Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it has the potential 100% (43 votes) No, it won't succeed 0% (0 votes) I'm undecided 0% (0 votes)

“These airwaves are compatible with existing handsets, and we do not foresee obstacles to regulatory approval,” UBS analyst John Hodulik told investors.

“That said, we still believe it will take time for SpaceX to scale its wireless ambitions, and the impact to near-term wireless industry fundamentals is limited.”

This news comes as a new documentary entitled “Musk” is set to open in Los Angeles and New York theaters on Friday.

The film, said to be critical of the world’s first trillionaire, included clips of his own employees saying negative things about him and his companies, NBC News reported.

Musk already slammed the four-hour film as a “hit piece” that is “boring,” and went after director Alex Gibney, according to Variety.

Musk said that Gibney had “just assembled a hit list of people who either have an axe to grind or don’t even know me (but still have an axe to grind).”

He added that the director has “ZERO integrity” and is a “horrible human.”

@WR4NYGov Gibney just assembled a hit list of people who either have an axe to grind or don’t even know me (but still have an axe to grind). He has ZERO integrity. Horrible human. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 9, 2026



Musk also made headlines this week with his America PAC after it ramped up midterm spending, with Election Day less than three weeks away.

“As of October 6, America PAC, the main Musk-affiliated super PAC, had deployed $24.8 million of the $31 million it has spent on this year’s races into seven key U.S. Senate contests that are widely seen as close — if not toss-ups — and represent a path for Democrats to take control of the chamber this November,” an article from Wired magazine read.

Republicans are currently fighting to maintain their slim majority in the House of Representatives, while also protecting their precarious 53-47 edge in the Senate, as President Donald Trump urges citizens to vote.

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