Elon Posts Incredibly Humble Farewell Message as Time with DOGE Comes to End

And just like that, it appears one of the more talked-about periods of American political history is over.

The now-former head of the Department of Government Efficiency, Elon Musk, is leaving his post after an eventful era and earnest attempt to cut wasteful government spending.

And Musk capped that era off with a humble farewell message to one of the many properties he owns that will likely get more attention now: social media platform X.

As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2025

“As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President [Donald Trump] for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending,” Musk posted Wednesday evening.

The tech mogul also tried to assuage any fears that DOGE wouldn’t be the same without him at the helm.

“The [DOGE] mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government,” Musk added.

Musk’s departure comes after a tumultuous period leading DOGE, which saw a number of Democrats furious with him for being what they felt was a little too aggressive with cutting government fat.

In fact, Democrats had been working to get Musk ousted even before his self-planned exile.

Some of that Democratic ire trickled to the public, where Musk’s Tesla became the target of violent activists.

The attacks on Tesla vehicles and dealerships had gotten bad enough that the Department of Justice had to come out and condemn them as acts of “domestic terrorism.”

Amid all of that, various stocks related to companies Musk owns almost uniformly took a hit as the billionaire continued to face public vitriol and scorn for his work with DOGE.

Given that, you could almost sense the slightest air of relief in Musk’s message.

And that holds especially true given the near-immediate dividends Musk’s distancing from X has provided.

As reported earlier this week, at the very least, Musk’s Tesla stocks have shown some healthy signs of recovery.

That all being said, Musk has made clear that he’s merely taking a step back from politics, not abandoning it altogether.

Musk, speaking at the May 20 Qatar Economic Forum, noted that he was pulling back his political spending, unless there was a cause worth getting back into the political arena for.

“Well, if I see a reason to do political spending in the future, I will do it,” Musk told the host of the forum. “I do not currently see a reason.”

