Share
Commentary
Elon Musk said he will reinstate a DOGE staffer who resigned after a media outlet wrote about controversial statements he allegedly made under an anonymous social media account.
Commentary
Elon Musk said he will reinstate a DOGE staffer who resigned after a media outlet wrote about controversial statements he allegedly made under an anonymous social media account. (Chip Somodevilla - pool- AFP / Getty Images)

Elon to Rehire DOGE Staffer Who Resigned After Media Dug Up His Tweets

 By Ben Zeisloft  February 7, 2025 at 5:48pm
Share

Elon Musk will reinstate a Department of Government Efficiency staffer who resigned after reporters found evidence of his past controversial remarks on social media.

Marko Elez, 25, resigned from the government reform commission Thursday after The Wall Street Journal revealed that he had made racist comments online through an anonymous account.

But Musk asked the public on Friday if Elez should be rehired.

The world’s richest man posted a poll asking whether the staffer “who made inappropriate statements via a now deleted pseudonym” should be brought back.

Over three-quarters of the hundreds of thousands of respondents answered in the affirmative.


Vice President J.D. Vance then weighed in with his stance, extending forgiveness to Elez and agreeing that he should have a second chance.

“I obviously disagree with some of Elez’s posts, but I don’t think stupid social media activity should ruin a kid’s life,” Vance wrote.

“We shouldn’t reward journalists who try to destroy people. Ever. So I say bring him back,” he continued.

Did Elon do the right thing in hiring back the staffer?

“If he’s a bad dude or a terrible member of the team, fire him for that.”

Vance’s gracious response was especially noteworthy since some of Elez’s racist remarks were against Indians. Vance’s wife, Usha, has Indian parents, and his children are half-Indian.

Hours later, Musk shared Vance’s advice and voiced his agreement.

“He will be brought back,” Musk said. “To err is human, to forgive divine.”

Related:
David Hogg Shows How Little He Knows with Apparent Demand to Trump


President Donald Trump weighed in Friday when Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked for his opinion on the matter. Doocy told the commander in chief that Vance wanted him to return.

“Well I don’t know about that particular thing, but if the vice president said that,” Trump said, while turning to Vance and asking, “Did you say that?”

When Vance confirmed, Trump simply said, “I’m with the vice president.”


On the surface, this may seem like nothing more than a momentary controversy about a single 25-year-old who made some off-color remarks.

But this whole affair actually shows how cancel culture is quite possibly over.

Conservatives have been used to getting pressured by media activists who want us to cancel people within our own ranks, even as the left tolerates some of the most odious characters imaginable.

Vance expressed his frustration at that trend, and its broader implications for our culture, in an online exchange with California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, who is Indian, about the controversy.

“Racist trolls on the internet, while offensive, don’t threaten my kids,” Vance said. “You know what does? A culture that denies grace to people who make mistakes.”


“My kids, God willing, will be risk takers. They won’t think constantly about whether a flippant comment or a wrong viewpoint will follow them around for the rest of their lives,” Vance added.

“They will tell stupid jokes. They will develop views that they later think are wrong or even gross. I made mistakes as a kid, and thank God I grew up in a culture that encouraged me to grow and learn and feel remorse when I screwed up and offer grace when others did.”

We may indeed be seeing the death of political correctness before our very eyes.

Making racist remarks online should not be condoned, but neither should submitting to leftist struggle sessions, or firing young people when they make the mistakes that young people so often make.

It’s about time conservatives realized all of this. Perhaps they finally are.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the editor of The Republic Sentinel, a conservative news outlet owned and operated by Christians. He is a former staff reporter for The Daily Wire and has written for The Spectator, Campus Reform, and other conservative news outlets. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




Watching This Guard Treat Dem Lawmakers the Way They Treat Us Is the Best Thing You'll See Today
DOGE Finds Shocking $168k Special Contract About Anthony Fauci, Terminates Immediately
Trump Fires Board Members, Installs Himself as Chairman After Drag Show at Kennedy Center
State Rep. Undergoes Voluntary Sterilization in Fear of Trump Administration
Elon to Rehire DOGE Staffer Who Resigned After Media Dug Up His Tweets
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation