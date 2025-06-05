Elon Says 'It's Time to Drop the Really Big Bomb,' Launches Vile Accusation Against Trump

The rapidly escalating feud between President Donald Trump and former Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk has taken a deeply personal turn.

At first, most barbs between the two were primarily policy-based and related to the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” as Musk chimed in with a faction of fiscal conservatives deeply concerned about the spending bill’s impact on the national debt.

But the ex-DOGE leader veered down a decidedly dark path Thursday afternoon.

Musk took to the social media platform he owns and dropped what he called “the really big bomb” involving disgraced film financier and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files,” Musk posted. “That is the real reason they have not been made public.”

The tech mogul ended his post by needling President Donald John Trump: “Have a nice day, DJT!”

The seeming implications of Musk’s posts are as obvious as they are ominous.

Epstein was a wealthy financier and hedge fund manager who ran in elitist and powerful circles with many elite, powerful friends. Epstein’s career came crashing down when he was convicted in 2008 for soliciting minors, as noted by USA Today.

That led authorities to further investigate, which eventually resulted in Epstein being charged with sex trafficking minors. He would ultimately commit suicide while in custody, though there is ample public skepticism surrounding that claim.

(The FBI is insistent that the official narrative is true.)

With Epstein — and answers — gone, there has been a great public interest in knowing just who those aforementioned elite, powerful friends are, and to know whether they were a part of some elaborate sex trafficking scheme.

While Musk stopped just short of actually accusing Trump of anything that might get him sued, the implications were obvious.

Musk piled on the insinuations that Epstein and Trump were closer than people were letting on:

Musk also made it clear how confident he was that his X post was going to be worth saving:

“Mark this post for the future,” Musk said. “The truth will come out.”

While Trump does have a documented past with the man, he has never been accused of having a connection to Epstein’s more seedy elements.

This deeply personal shot from Musk at Trump comes as the two both dig in their heels regarding the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

Musk and fiscally conservative Republicans like Rep. Thomas Massie and Sen. Rand Paul, both of Kentucky, feel that the congressional spending bill, which is currently going through potential Senate revisions before a final vote, will have devastating consequences on the national debt.

Trump and the majority of the GOP who support the bill are touting its benefits, like historic tax cuts for Americans.

