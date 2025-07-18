Share
Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk attends the first plenary session on of the AI Safety Summit in Bletchley, England, on Nov. 1, 2023. (Leon Neal - Pool - File / AP)

Elon Weighs in on Alleged Trump-Epstein Birthday Note and Bluntly Supports Best 'Frenemy' Trump

 By C. Douglas Golden  July 18, 2025 at 3:47am
President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are on-again, off-again frenemies, and they’re definitely off right now.

But even then, Musk is willing to state the obvious: That note The Wall Street Journal is touting as a weird link between Trump and Jeffrey Epstein? Yeah, that doesn’t sound like the president.

So, in case you’ve been living under a rock — and no one’s blaming you, real estate prices being what they are — the Journal made news Thursday with a “bawdy” note Trump allegedly wrote Epstein on his 50th birthday in 2003.

Keep in mind that this was back when Epstein was just a kooky financier, not a convicted sex offender. Still, the note — written as a short dialogue between the two men — came across as weird:

Trump said the letter, which was in a leather-bound album of birthday wishes, wasn’t his:

The letter bearing Trump’s name, which was reviewed by the Journal, is bawdy — like others in the album. It contains several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker. A pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s breasts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly “Donald” below her waist, mimicking pubic hair.

The letter concludes: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Is the letter real?

In an interview with the Journal on Tuesday evening, Trump denied writing the letter or drawing the picture. “This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story,” he said.

“I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women,” he said. “It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

And backing him up? Elon.

“It really doesn’t sound like something Trump would say tbh,” Musk wrote on X.

And keep in mind — when Musk isn’t getting along with Trump, he’s more than willing to imply there’s some connection between the president and the Epstein files:

Ergo, if Elon is willing to avouch for the president … well, it definitely doesn’t sound like something he would have penned.

This being said, the report did spur on the president to announce he was making the grand jury testimony in the Epstein case public at the earliest possible opportunity: “This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!” he wrote on Truth Social.

So, even hit pieces can have positive effects. That being said, if even Elon isn’t making hay off of this one, it’s safe to say we’re dealing with a nothingburger deluxe.

