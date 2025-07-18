Elon Weighs in on Alleged Trump-Epstein Birthday Note and Bluntly Supports Best 'Frenemy' Trump

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are on-again, off-again frenemies, and they’re definitely off right now.

But even then, Musk is willing to state the obvious: That note The Wall Street Journal is touting as a weird link between Trump and Jeffrey Epstein? Yeah, that doesn’t sound like the president.

So, in case you’ve been living under a rock — and no one’s blaming you, real estate prices being what they are — the Journal made news Thursday with a “bawdy” note Trump allegedly wrote Epstein on his 50th birthday in 2003.

Keep in mind that this was back when Epstein was just a kooky financier, not a convicted sex offender. Still, the note — written as a short dialogue between the two men — came across as weird:

“Enigmas never age” wrote Trump to Epstein in the birthday note, along with “We have certain things in common” and “Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret.” https://t.co/Rsscpj9yPR pic.twitter.com/g0ufpAreFV — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) July 17, 2025

Trump said the letter, which was in a leather-bound album of birthday wishes, wasn’t his:

The letter bearing Trump’s name, which was reviewed by the Journal, is bawdy — like others in the album. It contains several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker. A pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s breasts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly “Donald” below her waist, mimicking pubic hair.

The letter concludes: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

In an interview with the Journal on Tuesday evening, Trump denied writing the letter or drawing the picture. “This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story,” he said.

“I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women,” he said. “It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

And backing him up? Elon.

“It really doesn’t sound like something Trump would say tbh,” Musk wrote on X.

It really doesn’t sound like something Trump would say tbh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 17, 2025

And keep in mind — when Musk isn’t getting along with Trump, he’s more than willing to imply there’s some connection between the president and the Epstein files:

MAJOR BREAKING: Elon Musk says Trump is in the Epstein Files and that’s why they have not been released to the public pic.twitter.com/TgAC3WEKOQ — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 5, 2025

Ergo, if Elon is willing to avouch for the president … well, it definitely doesn’t sound like something he would have penned.

This being said, the report did spur on the president to announce he was making the grand jury testimony in the Epstein case public at the earliest possible opportunity: “This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!” he wrote on Truth Social.

So, even hit pieces can have positive effects. That being said, if even Elon isn’t making hay off of this one, it’s safe to say we’re dealing with a nothingburger deluxe.

