Elon's Bodyguards Just Got a Major Upgrade and It's Bad News for Anti-DOGE Punks

The U.S. Marshals Service has deputized Elon Musk’s private security team, CBS News reported Friday.

The deputization followed after Musk — the Department of Government Efficiency chief — somewhat jokingly expressed concern that his security detail should be bigger.

“I’m open to ideas for improving security. I don’t actually have a death wish — I think,” Musk said at a Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

“President [Nayib] Bukele from El Salvador, who managed to put in prison like a hundred thousand murderous thugs, and called me: ‘I am worried about your security,'” Musk said Bukele told him.

“I’m like, ‘Dude, you are worried about my security?'”

President Donald Trump appointed Musk to head DOGE in November 2024, according to NPR.

Trump also tapped biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, but he later stepped down.

Musk has since stirred controversy for the billions of dollars in federal funding DOGE has slashed.

Today’s contract update: 95 cancellations with savings of ~$115M (ceiling value of ~$235M), including two USDA contracts:

– $265k for a “food and nutrition service 3 day leadership retreat in Atlanta”

– $30K for “Malaysia study tour facilitation services” pic.twitter.com/U5IMTpvPLe — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) February 21, 2025

To date, the department has cut $55 billion, spanning across numerous areas of government spending, according to the official DOGE website:

Fraud detection/deletion

Contract/lease cancellations

Contract/lease renegotiations

Asset sales

Grant cancellations

Workforce reductions

Programmatic changes

Regulatory savings

Trump posted to Truth Social on Saturday that he was pleased with Musk and DOGE but had one complaint.

“ELON IS DOING A GREAT JOB, BUT I WOULD LIKE TO SEE HIM GET MORE AGGRESSIVE,” Trump wrote. “REMEMBER, WE HAVE A COUNTRY TO SAVE, BUT ULTIMATELY, TO MAKE GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. MAGA!”

Musk responded to Trump on the social media platform X shortly after.

“Will do, Mr. President!” Musk wrote.

