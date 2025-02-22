Share
News

Elon's Bodyguards Just Got a Major Upgrade and It's Bad News for Anti-DOGE Punks

 By Ole Braatelien  February 22, 2025 at 11:23am
Share

The U.S. Marshals Service has deputized Elon Musk’s private security team, CBS News reported Friday.

The deputization followed after Musk — the Department of Government Efficiency chief — somewhat jokingly expressed concern that his security detail should be bigger.

“I’m open to ideas for improving security. I don’t actually have a death wish — I think,” Musk said at a Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

President [Nayib] Bukele from El Salvador, who managed to put in prison like a hundred thousand murderous thugs, and called me: ‘I am worried about your security,'” Musk said Bukele told him.

“I’m like, ‘Dude, you are worried about my security?'”

President Donald Trump appointed Musk to head DOGE in November 2024, according to NPR.

Trump also tapped biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, but he later stepped down.

Should some of Musk’s guards have been deputized as soon as he became an advisor to the president?

Musk has since stirred controversy for the billions of dollars in federal funding DOGE has slashed.

To date, the department has cut $55 billion, spanning across numerous areas of government spending, according to the official DOGE website:

  • Fraud detection/deletion
  • Contract/lease cancellations
  • Contract/lease renegotiations
  • Asset sales
  • Grant cancellations
  • Workforce reductions
  • Programmatic changes
  • Regulatory savings
Related:
Trump Reveals Why He Had To Run for a Second Term Because of Action Biden Took

Trump posted to Truth Social on Saturday that he was pleased with Musk and DOGE but had one complaint.

“ELON IS DOING A GREAT JOB, BUT I WOULD LIKE TO SEE HIM GET MORE AGGRESSIVE,” Trump wrote. “REMEMBER, WE HAVE A COUNTRY TO SAVE, BUT ULTIMATELY, TO MAKE GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. MAGA!”

Musk responded to Trump on the social media platform X shortly after.

“Will do, Mr. President!” Musk wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien has written for The Western Journal since 2022. He earned his bachelor's from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Teen Dies in Agony After Bizarre Interaction with Butterfly, Social Media Challenge Potentially to Blame
Listen: This Harmonized Version of 'God Bless America' Will Leave You Misty-Eyed, Guaranteed
Boy Ends Up Impaled, Almost Loses Ability to Walk in Freak Grilled Cheese Accident
Video: Amish Man Takes Matters Into Own Hands After Finding People Stranded in Dangerous Flood Waters
AP Uses Term for Zoo Animals to Describe Hamas Murder Victims Ariel and Kfir Bibas
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation