Elvis Presley’s Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, has been targeted by vandals who used spray paint to deface part of the property with leftist political slogans.

On a tribute wall on the perimeter of the spacious grounds where fans and other well-wishers come to honor the late king of rock and roll, vulgar messaging was discovered Tuesday.

WMC-TV reporter Joyce Peterson shared images of the vulgar language on Twitter:

Slogans such as “BLACK LIVES MATTER,” “F—- TRUMP,” “DEFUND THE POLICE” and “ABOLISH ICE” tagged the outer wall of the famous mansion where Presley is interred.

Another spray-painted message on the sidewalk called for the defunding of the Memphis Police Department, while others stated, “I CAN’T BREATHE” and “NO JUSTICE NO PEACE.”

Peterson also reported that she had reached out to Graceland about the vandalism, but was told, “no comment.”

.@WMCActionNews5 reached out to @VisitGraceland about the graffiti spray painted on the property. The official response is “no comment.” #memphis — Joyce Peterson (@MemphoNewsLady) September 1, 2020

The wall is routinely written on by fans who leave messages of love and hope.

The Graceland website states that the property attracts roughly 500,000 visitors per year.

The political language shocked a woman who spotted it early Tuesday.

An Elvis fan named Alice Self told WMC that she was shocked to see Graceland targeted by apparent leftist activists.

Self told WHBQ-TV, “It’s uncalled for anywhere in the world, but why here?”

“I don’t know why people have to destroy things like this,” she said.

WMC also spoke to Elvis’ stepbrother, a man named Bill Stanley.

“This is totally uncalled for,” Stanley told the outlet.

“One of the saddest days of my life. I mean, besides the day that Elvis passed away, this right here is right up next to it,” he said.

But apparently, not everyone who commented publicly about the vulgar graffiti was displeased by the political messages appearing at Presley’s home, WMC reported.

Tennessee state Rep. Antonio Parkinson, a Democrat who represents Memphis in Nashville, reportedly supported the targeting of Graceland on Facebook.

“What’s the real issue here? Every visitor that has come to Graceland has written on that wall and there were no complaints. So, really, it’s WHAT was written, not the fact that it was written,” Parkinson wrote, according to WMC.

The post was not on Parkson’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

The vandalism was removed by a property worker with a power washer Tuesday.

Presley died at Graceland the age of 42 on Aug. 16, 1977.

Graceland was not the only Memphis-area attraction that was struck by vandals early Tuesday.

The historic Levitt Shell Amphitheater in nearby Overton Park was targeted with similar graffiti, as was the “I Heart Memphis” mural in the city’s midtown area.

