The Emails Caught Them: Zuckerberg's Cash Helped Pull Off an Election 'Bait and Switch' for Biden to Win

When Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spent huge sums of money on the 2020 election, he tried to justify it by saying he was bolstering alternative voting methods due to the coronavirus.

However, his motives apparently changed at some point in the process.

Most of Zuckerberg’s money went to the Center for Tech and Civic Life, an organization that in turn provided grants to fund local elections.

At first, these grants were billed as a way to expand access for voters who were unable or unwilling to go to the polls because of coronavirus concerns.

But CTCL is an election group, not a public health group, and it has its own political agenda.

We — the good guys — are finally getting our hands on emails between the CTCL and local election officials. According to Wisconsin Assemblywoman Janel Brandjten, the main subject of those emails was not COVID-19 at all.

“The emails going back and forth are about buying equipment, buying more mail sorters,” Brandjten said.

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman said it may be that Zuckerberg started out attempting to help address coronavirus concerns as they related to the 2020 election.

By the end, though, the goal had changed.

“Somewhere along the line, the evidence is showing that there may very well have been a bait and switch,” Gableman said.

“The bait was to keep citizens safe from COVID, but then it switched — it may very well have switched — to a partisan ‘get out the vote’ effort on behalf of Joe Biden for the purpose of defeating Donald Trump.”

The amount of money CTCL gave to Democratic areas compared to Republican ones provides further evidence of ulterior motives. During an appearance with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on March 31, Citizens United president David Bossie said his group found that 92 percent of CTCL’s 160 largest grants went to Biden counties.

