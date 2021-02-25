A few weeks ago, conservative actor Kevin Sorbo got himself into the soup when he “addiction-shamed” Hunter Biden.

“Tell Hunter Biden he forgot to pick up his lap pipe. I mean crack top. I mean, I… you know the thing,” Sorbo tweeted Feb. 6, a wisecrack that was met with a whirlwind of indignation.

One of the most retweeted rejoinders was from “BrooklynDad_Defiant!,” a prominent and prolific member of the tweet-before-you-think left. To be fair, Brooklyn Dad wrote that he had struggled with addiction (and beaten it, to his credit) and found Sorbo’s flippancy to be inappropriate.

“Like Hunter Biden, I’ve struggled with addiction in my life, going on 18 yrs clean and sober,” he wrote. “Unlike Hunter Biden, I didn’t have to do it while has-beens like @ksorbs tried to publicly ridicule my struggles with addiction. Do better, jacka–.”

Like Hunter Biden, I’ve struggled with addiction in my life, going on 18 yrs clean and sober. Unlike Hunter Biden, I didn’t have to do it while has-beens like @ksorbs tried to publicly ridicule my struggles with addiction. Do better, jackass. https://t.co/qDbxwp6bS2 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 6, 2021

This got a lot of play at the time and the general consensus was that Sorbo had been digitally disgraced. It stuck in my mind, however, because it completely misses the reason why we should focus on Hunter Biden’s problems with drugs, alcohol and women — and it has nothing to do with gawking at debauchery and having a laugh at his expense. I was reminded of it again on Wednesday.

According to a report from Swedish newspaper Expressen, translated by Breitbart, emails obtained by Swedish media sources accuse Hunter Biden of smuggling guests into a Washington, D.C., building owned by the Swedish government where he leased office space starting in 2017.

Not only were after-hours guests prohibited from entering the House of Sweden — an “exclusive modernist building,” Breitbart’s Chris Tomlinson notes — but one of those guests was a former stripper named Lunden Roberts with whom Biden would go on to have a child out of wedlock.

The House of Sweden hosts the Swedish Embassy, as well as other countries’ diplomatic offices — and according to emails obtained by Expressen, they weren’t entirely pleased with Biden bringing guests around after hours.

“It has again come to my attention that it appears that visitors have gained access to number 507 through the northern entrance after office hours – as we have 24/7 video surveillance throughout the building,” the real estate representative for the building wrote in one email, Breitbart reported.

“Help us keep the building safe by following House of Sweden’s rules.”

Biden shot back, tacitly accusing them of racism. (Roberts is white, but some others involved apparently were not.)

“If NN has a problem with my guests’ race or attire, I think we should all sit down and talk about it with a lawyer present,” he wrote, according to Breitbart.

As for Roberts, Biden told real estate representatives she was a basketball coach and said his daughter (as well as former President Barack Obama’s daughter) was on her team, Breitbart reported.

Roberts was, at one point, a basketball player for Arkansas State. However, this wasn’t the capacity in which she was serving in 2017.

According to the New York Post, Roberts met Biden while she was a stripper at the Mpire Club, one of Hunter Biden’s favorite haunts in Washington. Roberts got pregnant roughly around the time Hunter Biden broke up with Hallie Biden, the widow of his brother Beau Biden.

Biden broke things off with Roberts and fought tooth-and-nail to avoid taking a paternity test — all with some fairly impressive legal firepower. He lost out and, lo and behold, the child was his.

But this is Hunter Biden’s private life, right? Well, it depends.

It’s sordid, sure. There’s circumstantial evidence he cheated on his brother’s widow (as well as other allegations he did the same thing with other women). In the midst of all this, The New York Times ran a puff piece on him that painted Biden as a sensitive artist trying to find himself, barely mentioning he’d waged a vicious battle against a woman who bore his child and refusing to turn over financial documents or scarcely acknowledging the baby as his own.

And yes, Hunter Biden has addiction problems. The problem is that those problems have manifested themselves in an incredible sense of entitlement that’s been enabled by those around him.

In May of 2013, Hunter Biden was commissioned as an ensign in the Navy Reserve. This was a curious development for several reasons.

First, Biden had to get an age waiver. The maximum age to serve in the Navy Reserve is usually 40; Biden was 43. He had to get a second waiver because of a drug conviction in his younger years. Finally, he got what was known as a “direct commission,” described by political cartoonist Jack Ohman as “a little-known entry point to get into the military.”

Ohman should know, considering he was denied an age waiver to enter the Navy Reserves in 2002 despite the fact he was younger than Biden was and aced a battery of tests and interviews, according to an illuminating piece Ohman wrote in the Sacramento Bee.

A direct commission is “a way for experienced professionals to serve; it’s mostly done for doctors, nurses and dentists. But age 40 is pretty much the brick wall for those outside of those disciplines.”

Hunter didn’t fit into that mold. It didn’t matter much anyway, because he tested positive for cocaine a month after he was commissioned and was discharged. He blamed it on a spiked cigarette he bummed.

Despite a long history of addiction and other personal issues, Biden kept on scoring well-remunerated positions, including a spot on the board of Ukrainian energy concern Burisma. In a New Yorker profile, he admitted using cocaine while he was on the board there.

In 2016, Hunter Biden wrecked two rental cars in California and Arizona; in the latter case, a crack pipe and white-powder residue was found inside. Biden was also suspected of smoking crack inside the VIP room at a strip club in Washington, D.C., in 2018 — again, while he was on the board of Burisma. According to the New York Post, Hunter Biden spent “thousands and thousands of dollars in the [strip club’s] VIP rooms,” paying with “credit cards that didn’t have his name on it.” The club usually refuses cards without names.

This isn’t even to mention his current tax case. Or the kerfuffle over his laptop. Or the pictures on his laptop. Or the fact social media giants blocked the paper that broke the story about his laptop from posting about it — or anything.

Yes, Hunter Biden has serious issues, both with substances and with his treatment of women. God willing, he gets help for that. However, Biden has made himself a public figure through his political work — and that’s why his addictions are fair game.

Hunter Biden’s career is making money off of his last name. Since he entered the working world, his employment has always felicitously aligned with his father’s legislative interests — whether it be his stint with Delaware-based banking giant MBNA to his stint with Burisma. It’s worth noting that in the two years since Burisma became a major story, no one has been able to come up with any substantive contribution Hunter Biden made that justified his $50,000-a-month salary.

In the meantime, Biden took on many of these jobs when circumstantial evidence seems to indicate his personal issues should have precluded him from the work.

No, sneaking an ex-stripper into the House of Sweden — a secure, sensitive building — doesn’t make you a bad person. Tacitly accusing its managers of bigotry for complaining comes closer, but it’s still nothing that should induce apoplexy.

The problem is the wider pattern. Hunter Biden is a man with serious issues — and yet, in a field filled with talented, overworking overachievers, he kept getting plum positions despite this dubious history. If you even bother wondering why this was, however, and make your wondering public, it’s attacked as “addiction-shaming.”

Hunter Biden needs to seek all the help he can get. He also needs to seek employment far away from Washington, from politics and the White House.

