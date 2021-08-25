New information adds to the skyscraper of evidence that the Capitol Police closed its collective eyes to multiple warnings in the days before the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

Documents obtained by the left-leaning Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington through a Freedom of Information Act request highlighted warnings that came from the Secret Service, Politico reported Wednesday.

“On January 6th, our democracy was attacked, but we still know little of how it happened and what was done to protect the government,” said Jordan Libowitz, a spokesperson for the organization. “These emails give a further look into the knowledge the Secret Service had in the lead up to the riot and show just how important it is for a thorough Congressional investigation to bring the truth to light.”

A Jan. 5 warning from the Secret Service indicated that it knew some of those coming to Washington for a Jan. 6 rally had more than protesting in their minds.

“Per our Denver Field Office, a concerned citizen reported that [REDACTED] were flying into BWI today to attend tomorrow’s rally and ‘incite violence,’” one email from the agency read.

“In addition, the source reports that [REDACTED] previously made threats against President-Elect Biden. The source also reported that [REDACTED] was driving to DC with gear and weapons, to include ballistic helmets, armored gloves and vests, rifles, and suppressors.”

Another Secret Service email described threatening social media posts and requested the information be shared with the Capitol Police because of threats against the Metropolitan Police Department, the police agency that protects the District of Columbia.

“While the subject appears to be targeting MPDC, the subject calls for violence against any law enforcement in DC that ‘sides with the enemy,’” the email read.

“The user posted multiple threatening posts from today (01/05/21) to include, ‘Its time the DC Police get their a** whooped for being traitors in our nations capitol’, ‘DC Police are the enemy of the people. No mercy to them on the 6th. They are not on our side’, ‘time to fight! We cant trust the police, the laws, or the politicians. It’s time to take out all of them to remain a free country on the 6th.’ And ‘The police need to be dealth with on the 6th. Our 2A covers Marxist police officers. If they want a war, they will get one Wednesday. [middle finger emoji] the DC police.”

The email said no further research was done, but that it could be performed if requested.

Although the presence of multiple warning signs that the protest that day was being used by some as a pretext for violence, a new report says there was no overall coordination taking place.

Reuters, quoting “four current and former law enforcement officials” who were “directly involved in or briefed regularly on the wide-ranging investigations” conducted by the FBI, reported Friday that the agency does not believe “the violence was not centrally coordinated by far-right groups or prominent supporters of then-President Donald Trump.”

After hundreds of interviews and the arrest of more than 570 people, the FBI found no evidence of a central organization around the incursion.

“Ninety to ninety-five percent of these are one-off cases,” a former senior law enforcement official “with knowledge of the investigation” said.

“Then you have five percent, maybe, of these militia groups that were more closely organized. But there was no grand scheme with Roger Stone and Alex Jones and all of these people to storm the Capitol and take hostages,” the source said.

The FBI has found that amid the vast mob of protesters and rioters, there were some, including those who have been linked to the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, who came to the Capitol on Jan. 6 with a plan for entering. However, the source said, any next step after entry was hazy at best.

