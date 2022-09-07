Share
Embalmers Baffled After Finding Numerous Long, Fibrous Clots Inside Corpses - Something Isn't Right Here

 By Randy DeSoto  September 7, 2022 at 6:21am
Several embalmers across the United States reportedly have been noticing a strange phenomenon that started sometime after the COVID-19 pandemic hit of seeing long, “fibrous” and “rubbery clots” inside the corpses they prepare.

The cause of the clots is not known. Some embalmers told The Epoch Times they believe it might be related to the COVID-19 vaccines, while other experts suggested it might be the result of the disease itself — or something else entirely.

Richard Hirschman, a licensed funeral director and embalmer in Alabama, told the Times he has been in the trade since 2001.

“Prior to 2020, 2021, we probably would see somewhere between 5 to 10 percent of the bodies that we would embalm [having] blood clots,” Hirschman said, but now 50 to 70 percent of the bodies have them.

“The exception is to embalm a body without clots,” he said.

The Times talked with several other embalmers who reported the same thing.

Larry Mills is a licensed embalmer in Alabama who has been in the funeral business since 1968.

Do you think this phenomena deserves further study?

“We as embalmers are seeing some strange clots since the COVID outbreak. These clots are very rubbery feeling and very long as they exit the veins that we use during the embalming procedure. They really appear to be like earthworms. I have never seen this in my career until now,” Mills told the Times.

Mike Adams, who runs an ISO-17025 accredited lab in Texas, analyzed the clots’ composition.

“We have tested one of the clots from embalmer Richard Hirschman, via ICP-MS. Also tested side by side, live human blood from an unvaccinated person,” Adams told the Times.

What he found is the clots significantly lack the iron, potassium, magnesium and zinc that are found in blood, which suggested to him they might be formed by something other than blood.

“The string-like structures differ in size, but the longest can be as long as a human leg and the thickest can be as thick as a pinky finger,” the Times reported.

Cardiologist Dr. Wade Hamilton told the outlet, “The fact that the magnesium, potassium, and iron are very low in the samples could suggest that they are not the usual post-mortem clots, that in fact there was no blood flow in these vessels.

“These structures raise but do not totally answer some interesting questions.”

Hirschman thinks the cause of the blood clots may be the COVID-19 vaccines.

“The blood is different. Something is causing the blood to change,” he said.

“If it’s not the vaccine, fine! What is it? Let’s figure it out, because something is causing it and it can’t be healthy,” Hirschman said.

He pointed to the sudden deaths of people, including young athletes, who otherwise appeared in good health.

“I had a 49-year-old, was totally healthy getting ready for work, collapses dead. Next thing you know, I’m embalming him, and guess what I’m pulling out of him? The same stuff. Same stuff! He was totally fine, totally healthy. Shocked everybody. Find out, oh, yeah. Not only was he vaccinated, he was boosted,” Hirschman recalled.

Dr. James Thorp, a maternal-fetal medicine expert, also believes the vaccines might explain the clots.

“The COVID-19 vaccine diverts energy away from the physiologic processes in the body towards the production of the toxic spike protein,” Thorp said. “This directs energy away from the normal process of internal digestion also known as autophagy. This results in protein misfolding and propagation of large intravascular blood clots.”

PolitiFact looked into assertions by Hirschman and others that the COVID-19 vaccine could be the culprit causing the clots and said it could find no clear evidence to support that.

The fact-checker spoke with Yazan Abou-Ismail, a hematologist at University of Utah Health, who said the coronavirus itself might be to blame.

“The association between COVID-19 and blood clots was recognized early in the pandemic among hospitalized COVID-19 patients,” he said.

“These patients experienced blood clots both in deep veins and arteries, which sometimes led to strokes and heart attacks. Although these conditions have mostly been seen in patients with severe COVID-19 illness, people with moderate illness have also developed blood clots,” Abou-Ismail added.

He explained that for those who had a severe COVID case, the incidence of clots ranged between 20 to 40 percent.

The National Funeral Directors Association told PolitiFact that embalmers in its U.S. network had seen similar abnormalities in COVID-related deaths among both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Monica Torres of NXT Generation Mortuary Support in Phoenix confirmed the existence of abnormal clots among COVID victims “long before vaccinations were available.”

“[A]nd it is not uncommon to find dark blood clots in any deceased, not just COVID persons, who have been stored in refrigeration for a long period of time before embalming,” Torres said, according to PolitiFact.

The fact-checker said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been associated with a higher risk for blood clots, called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, but the condition is very rare and treatable when caught in time.

So the jury is out on whether the embalmers’ discoveries are a result of the COVID vaccine, COVID itself or something else.

But one thing is clear: The issue definitely needs closer scrutiny — with researchers having the freedom to go where the facts lead.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
