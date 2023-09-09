Share
'Embarrassed' Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out After Chiefs Suffer Upset Loss, Says He's 'Moved On' from Last Season

 By Richard Moorhead  September 9, 2023 at 11:12am
One of the NFL’s most dynamic players was embarrassed after his team suffered an upset loss on opening night — and he admits it.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes admitted he felt “embarrassed” about the team’s 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday night, according to NBC Sports.

“It’s embarrassing for me to lose any time,” the defending Super Bowl champion said of the loss.

Mahomes sought to move the focus from the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory last year to their competitive prospects this year in his post-game remarks.

“Like I said after the ring ceremony, I’ve moved on to the next season. Obviously, it’s cool for the fans to be able to see the banner and drop in at Arrowhead Stadium.”

“But this is a whole new year, and I think I know that and we are trying to win another Super Bowl and this is obviously not the way we wanted to start. So any time I lose, I’m embarrassed.

“So I’m going to try to get better, so I don’t lose more as the season goes on.”

Mahomes threw for two touchdowns in the upset loss, but also gave up an interception that was returned for a touchdown by Lions rookie safety Brian Branch.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw for more yards than Mahomes in the game.

The Chiefs were playing without tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones, according to Sports Illustrated.

Kelce was ruled out with a knee injury, and Jones is holding out for a contract extension from his team.

The Lions took the lead with an eight-yard rushing touchdown with seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

They then proved capable of shutting down the Chief’s fourth-quarter offense.

The Lions are considered one of the league’s up-and-coming dark horse teams, having narrowly missed the playoffs last year after a winning streak that included victories against other NFL heavyweights.

Conversation