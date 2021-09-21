Share
'Embarrassing:' Biden Slammed for 'Alternate Reality' UN Speech That Centered on 'A Monumental Lie'

 By Kipp Jones  September 21, 2021 at 12:52pm
President Joe Biden’s speech to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday was panned by critics who noted that Biden did not mention numerous foreign policy crises as he portrayed the country as a global leader.

“I stand here today — for the first time in 20 years the United States is not at war. We’ve turned the page,” Biden said. “All the unmatched strength, energy, commitment, will and resources of our nation are now fully and squarely focused on what’s ahead of us, not what was behind.”

Ignoring that chaotic fashion in which the U.S. left Afghanistan, Biden bragged that he had ended America’s longest war.



“We’ve ended 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan, and as we close this period of relentless war we’re opening a new era of relentless diplomacy, of using the power of our development aid to invest in new ways of lifting people up around the world, of renewing and defending democracy,” he said.

Trump's Surgeon General Says He Tried to Refinance His Mortgage, But Biden Admin Pulled a Dirty Move to Stop It from Happening

Many who watched the speech were not impressed and pointed out that the positive spin Biden’s speechwriters had placed on his remarks did not square up with the reality of the country’s standing with both allies and adversaries.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel called Biden’s remarks evidence he is living in an “alternate reality.”

“He has not revitalized America’s alliances like he’s claiming at the UN,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Republican California House candidate Buzz Patterson tweeted, “Biden’s speech to the UN is embarrassing.”

Also during his speech, Biden claimed he has made strengthening relationships with the country’s allies a top priority.

After a Year of Establishment Media Denial, Politico Just Confirmed Part of Hunter Biden Laptop Story Is 'Genuine'

“I prioritized rebuilding our alliances, revitalizing our partnerships and recognizing they are essential and central to America’s enduring security and prosperity,” Biden said. “We have reaffirmed our sacred NATO alliance to Article 5 commitment. We’re working with our allies toward a new strategic concept that will help our alliance better take on evolving threats of today and tomorrow.”

Observers of the remarks were quick to blow the whistle, noting that Biden recently angered many of the country’s allies. One British foreign policy analyst said Biden’s comments were “a monumental lie.”

Biden also vowed to seek a seat at the U.N. Human Rights Council next year.

“We’re running to retake a seat in the Human Rights Council next year at the U.N. And as the United States seeks to rally the world action, we will lead not just with the example of our power, but God willing with the power of our example.”

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley lashed out at Biden over the remark.

“Joe Biden just announced he wants to rejoin the UN Human Rights Council,” she tweeted. “We left the council because we should never lend America’s credibility to a sham made up of the worst human rights abusers including China, Russia, Cuba, and Venezuela.”

Coalition members were upset with the president following the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal.

Just the past week, France, America’s oldest ally, pulled diplomats from the U.S. and Australia after Biden left the country out of a trilateral agreement with the U.K. over submarines that left the French feeling disrespected, the Independent reported.

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
Conversation