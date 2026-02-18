Share
Fox commentator Sean Hannity, seen in a November photo, is besting CNN even with his late-night reruns.
Fox commentator Sean Hannity, seen in a November photo, is besting CNN even with his late-night reruns. (Roy Rochlin / Getty Images)

Embarrassing: Reruns of 'Hannity' at 2AM Are Getting More Views Than Any Show on CNN

 By Randy DeSoto  February 18, 2026 at 1:39pm
The second airing of the Fox News program “Hannity” on weeknights is getting better ratings than every single show that makes up CNN’s lineup.

A graphic shared by Fox News contributor and Washington Examiner columnist Joe Concha shows host Sean Hannity’s program drawing 911,000 viewers at 2 a.m. Eastern Time.

The closest CNN program is “The Arena with Kasie Hunt,” which airs at 4 p.m., with 807,000 viewers.

“The Lead with Jake Tapper” is next for CNN at 804,000 during the 5 p.m. Eastern hour. Longstanding host Anderson Cooper’s program only draws an audience of 684,000 at 8 p.m.

Hannity’s prime-time airing at 9 p.m. attracts 2,380,000 viewers.

By contrast, CNN’s “The Source with Kaitlin Collins,” which airs during the same time slot, pulls an audience of 558,000. So CNN is apparently no longer “the most trusted name in news.”

Fox News reported that during the 2016 presidential campaign, CNN’s prime-time lineup averaged 1.3 million viewers, which largely continued into his first year in office, when the number was approximately 1 million. Now its prime-time average viewership is 573,000.

“DePauw University professor and media analyst Jeffrey McCall feels the drastic decline in CNN’s audience was likely caused by a combination of factors,” according to Fox.

“One key is that the establishment media and left-of-center voters were in deep denial when [Donald] Trump first won the presidency in 2017. They couldn’t believe Hillary [Clinton] had actually lost, which led to the Russia collusion conspiracy theories and related reporting, and then eventually to impeachment. There was great hope at that time for the Trump ‘resistance,’ and those niche viewers couldn’t get enough of that coverage,” McCall told the news outlet.

That type of coverage is not working during Trump’s second term.

“Even the ‘hair on fire’ rhetoric that Trump won’t leave the White House after this current term, and will maneuver into a third term, is getting no traction,” McCall said.

Fox News reigned supreme in 2025 with an average prime-time audience of 2.76 million, up 11 percent.

Outkick founder Clay Travis noted on social media last month, “Interesting that MSNBC and CNN both saw viewership tank in first year of Trump 2.0. Huge change from Trump 1.0 when he sent their ratings soaring. Meanwhile Fox News grew by double digits.”

Fox News airs the top 12 most-watched news programs on cable, the network reported in a Dec. 15 news release.

They are: “The Five” (4.1 million viewers), “Jesse Watters Primetime” (3.6 million), “Hannity,” “Special Report with Bret Baier,” “Gutfeld!” “The Ingraham Angle,” “The Will Cain Show,” “Outnumbered,” “The Faulkner Focus,” “America’s Newsroom,” “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” and “America Reports.”

Fox added, “Notably, each program delivered double-digit year-over-year growth with viewers.”

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




