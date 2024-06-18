Embarrassing Typo Discovered on Chiefs' $40,000 Super Bowl Rings

When it comes to matters directly related to football, there’s virtually nothing you can criticize the Kansas Chiefs for.

(Off-field issues — both serious and not-so-serious — are a different matter for the Chiefs.)

The Chiefs, spearheaded by the 1-2-2.5 punch of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid and aging star tight end Travis Kelce, have seamlessly filled the dynastic void left behind by the post-Tom Brady/Bill Belichick New England Patriots.

Kansas City has won three of the past five Super Bowls, while consistently winning games by double-digits, and the team has also won the last two Super Bowls in a row.

Given the makeup of the Chiefs, there’s little reason not to peg them as favorites to win a third Super Bowl in a row — a feat not even Brady’s Patriots accomplished.

If they do win a third Super Bowl in a row, however, the team will probably inspect those Super Bowl rings a little closer after what happened with their most recent hardware.

The embarrassing typo — which somehow actually diminishes what the Chiefs accomplished last year — first began to circulate online thanks to an X post from WDAF-TV’s Harold R. Kuntz.

Some have noted .. but the Dolphins were a 6 seed, not a 7. Hopefully, this is a graphic error and not an error on everyone’s ring — although they may not care and it would be an pretty big expense to change them all. pic.twitter.com/iEgwJ3GY1Q — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 14, 2024

Kuntz pointed out that within the engravings that recapped the Chiefs path to the Super Bowl, the ring erroneously labeled the Miami Dolphins a 7-seed.

The Fins were, in fact, a 6-seed in the playoffs.

As of this publication, Jostens, the company who makes the rings, included the incorrect Miami seeding in its promotional material.

The wait is over! We’re thrilled to reveal the @Chiefs‘ Back-to-Back Super Bowl LVIII ring! 💍​

​

It takes a strong partnership to create the perfect design that portrays this unforgettable victory.​

​#chiefskingdom @NFL @CBSSports @FOXSports @espn pic.twitter.com/nDxZZHOTuf — Jostens (@Jostens) June 14, 2024

(The Chiefs beat the six-seed Dolphins on Jan. 13, in a 26-7 home win.)

Aside from the glaring factual error, the rings are otherwise a grandeur of spectacle.

According to WDAF, the 14.8-carat rings include 529 diamonds and 38 rubies. The rings also include the scores of all the playoff games leading up to and through the Super Bowl (and that’s where the error is). The rings also come in at a tidy $40,000.

Given all that jewelry and price tag, it’s not clear — and certainly not particularly feasible — if or how Jostens will fix the typo.

Factual error or not, the Chiefs will look to begin yet another title defense campaign when they host the remodeled Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5.

