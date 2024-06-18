Share
Sports
News

Embarrassing Typo Discovered on Chiefs' $40,000 Super Bowl Rings

 By Bryan Chai  June 18, 2024 at 10:35am
Share

When it comes to matters directly related to football, there’s virtually nothing you can criticize the Kansas Chiefs for.

(Off-field issues — both serious and not-so-serious — are a different matter for the Chiefs.)

The Chiefs, spearheaded by the 1-2-2.5 punch of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid and aging star tight end Travis Kelce, have seamlessly filled the dynastic void left behind by the post-Tom Brady/Bill Belichick New England Patriots.

Kansas City has won three of the past five Super Bowls, while consistently winning games by double-digits, and the team has also won the last two Super Bowls in a row.

Given the makeup of the Chiefs, there’s little reason not to peg them as favorites to win a third Super Bowl in a row — a feat not even Brady’s Patriots accomplished.

Trending:
Fox News Gives Peter Doocy a Big Promotion: 'I Am Honored'

If they do win a third Super Bowl in a row, however, the team will probably inspect those Super Bowl rings a little closer after what happened with their most recent hardware.

The embarrassing typo — which somehow actually diminishes what the Chiefs accomplished last year — first began to circulate online thanks to an X post from WDAF-TV’s Harold R. Kuntz.

Will the Chiefs win the Super Bowl again next year?

Kuntz pointed out that within the engravings that recapped the Chiefs path to the Super Bowl, the ring erroneously labeled the Miami Dolphins a 7-seed.

The Fins were, in fact, a 6-seed in the playoffs.

As of this publication, Jostens, the company who makes the rings, included the incorrect Miami seeding in its promotional material.

Related:
Watch: Travis Kelce Responds to Rumors About His Retirement - 'Opportunities Outside of Football for Me'

(The Chiefs beat the six-seed Dolphins on Jan. 13, in a 26-7 home win.)

Aside from the glaring factual error, the rings are otherwise a grandeur of spectacle.

According to WDAF, the 14.8-carat rings include 529 diamonds and 38 rubies. The rings also include the scores of all the playoff games leading up to and through the Super Bowl (and that’s where the error is). The rings also come in at a tidy $40,000.

Given all that jewelry and price tag, it’s not clear — and certainly not particularly feasible — if or how Jostens will fix the typo.

Factual error or not, the Chiefs will look to begin yet another title defense campaign when they host the remodeled Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

 

P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Embarrassing Typo Discovered on Chiefs' $40,000 Super Bowl Rings
Mark Cuban Embarrasses Himself with Reality-Denying Attempt to Defend Biden Amid Backlash
White House Correspondents' Association Hits Back at Biden After He Gets Testy with Reporter in Europe
Hollywood Lawyer Rising in Fame for Being 'Defender' of Star Clients like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly
What in the World? Disney's Latest Film Actually Exceeding Expectations Amid Rough 2024 Box Office
See more...

Conversation