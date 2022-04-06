Share
News

Embattled Disney Hires Former Clinton Campaign Staffer for Key Role

 By Jack Davis  April 6, 2022 at 12:38pm
Share

A leading advocate of gay marriage who helped spread Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s message is now the lead spokeswoman for the embattled Disney brand.

The Walt Disney Co. announced Tuesday that it has hired Kristina Schake as vice president of global communications.

“She will be responsible for our worldwide communications strategy and operations, and serve as the Company’s lead spokesperson,” the company said.

Trending:
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Announces Plan to Charter Buses of Illegal Aliens to Washington, DC

Schake was involved in the PR messaging for the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccination push and was deputy communications director for Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, according to Deadline.

Her left-leaning qualifications also include a stint as global communications director for Instagram, special assistant to former President Barack Obama and communications director for former first lady Michelle Obama.

Geoff Morrell, Disney’s chief corporate affairs officer, praised Schake in the company’s news release.

“Her experience in the public and private sectors, in political and corporate campaigns, make her ideally suited for this important role and to help me integrate communications with government relations, public policy, and corporate social responsibility into a new Corporate Affairs team,” he said.

Do you think Schake will change your mind about Disney?

“Together with the exceptional professionals at Disney, we will help the world’s greatest storytelling company engage even more effectively with our many stakeholders around the world,” Morrell said.

But the Media Research Center viewed the appointment differently.

“Clearly, The Walt Disney Company is pushing full-steam ahead with harnessing their cultural power in the service of left-wing political and sexual agendas. Hiring Schake as their spokeswoman is just the latest indication that they don’t intend to hit the ideological breaks anytime soon,” it said Wednesday.

In 2009, Schake co-founded the American Foundation for Equal Rights, which advocated for same-sex marriage in California, Deadline reported. The group disbanded after the 2015 Supreme Court ruling that legalized gay marriage.

Disney is in the midst of a PR battle that began when it criticized Florida legislation banning instruction on gender identity and sexuality in kindergarten through the third grade.

Related:
New Leaked Disney Video: CEO 'Grovels,' Vows Significant New 'Action' on LGBT Issues

Although Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized the company for inaccurately framing the parents’ rights law and interfering in legislation it did not understand, far-left elements at Disney complained that the company did not do enough to try to stop the law.

That led to internal company meetings in which Disney executives were revealed to be aggressively working to push an LGBT agenda in its programming and at its theme parks.

Latoya Raveneau, executive producer for Disney Television Animation, said she was “basically adding queerness” to anything she could, according to a video obtained by journalist Christopher Rufo.

In another video Rufo shared, Karey Burke, Disney’s president of general entertainment content, said her goal was to have at least 50 percent of Disney characters be LGBT or racial minorities.

Rufo summed it up by saying Disney is “deliberately trying to take programming that goes from even ages 2 to 7 years old and inject queerness into that programming.”

“They’re trying to really make all of their programs this left-wing gender ideology compatible,” he said in a March 30 interview on Fox News with Tucker Carlson.

He said the leaked videos he shared “document that whatever these activists say, they’re now creating a tracking program for all Disney children’s content to find out exactly how many transgender, asexual and bisexual characters [whom] they’re peppering into the show, either in the foreground or the background.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




CNN's Brian Stelter Flounders After College Freshman Calls Network a 'Purveyor of Disinformation' at Live Event
Border Mayor Sounds the Alarm: 'What's Coming on the 23rd of May Won't Even Be Describable'
CBS News Uncovers Over 150 Banking Transactions Involving Hunter or James Biden 'Flagged as Concerning'
Suspected Member of 'South American Theft Group' Picks the Wrong California House to Burglarize
FBI Arrests 2 Men Who Allegedly Fooled Secret Service Agent on Jill Biden's Security Detail
See more...

Conversation