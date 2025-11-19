Rep. Nancy Mace Plans to Introduce Resolution to Censure Fellow House Republican

Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace will introduce a resolution Wednesday to censure her fellow GOP colleague, Rep. Cory Mills of Florida, in a high-profile example of Republican infighting on the House floor.

Mace’s resolution is expected to remove Mills from the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees.

A source familiar with the matter said the resolution will be privileged, meaning House GOP leadership will have to hold a vote on the matter by Friday.

The move comes after House Democrats introduced a retaliatory censure measure against Mills on Tuesday in response to a Republican led-effort to formally rebuke Democratic U.S. Virgin Islands delegate Stacey Plaskett.

Republicans have excoriated the nonvoting delegate for consulting with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during a 2019 congressional hearing.

Democrats later withdrew their resolution following Republicans’ failure to secure the votes to censure Plaskett and remove her from her seat on the House Intelligence Committee.

Mace and several conservative Republicans railed against their conference for allowing the Plaskett censure vote to fail. The group of conservatives alleged that some Republicans cut a deal to save Plaskett in an effort to prevent a vote on censuring Mills.

Stacey Plaskett is still a member of Congress. She’s still on the House Budget Committee. She’s still on the House Intelligence Committee. She’s still on the House Ways and Means Committee. So corrupt. pic.twitter.com/sYfd1j5RR6 — C3 (@C_3C_3) November 19, 2025

Should Rep. Cory Mills be censured? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 91% (108 Votes) No: 9% (11 Votes)

“Another backroom deal so Cory Mills can’t get censored for Stolen Valor,” Mace wrote on X Wednesday.

“This. Is. Washington.”

Another backroom deal so Cory Mills can’t get censored for Stolen Valor. I have the General who “recommended” him for the Bronze Star on record saying he never wrote it, never read it and never personally signed it. This. Is. Washington. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 19, 2025

Republican Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna suggested that Mills should not seek re-election in a post on X Wednesday.

The Plaskett censure failed because house leadership exchanged the vote to protect a republican that’s having a lot of issues and should NOT seek re-election. pic.twitter.com/CEAoduIBVy — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) November 19, 2025

Mace’s resolution is expected to touch on various allegations against Mills, including domestic violence and stolen valor, based on her past comments on the Congressman.

The Florida Republican has strongly denied any instance of impropriety.

Mace previously threatened to censure Mills in September.

He and a handful of Republicans helped tank a censure resolution offered by Mace that would have removed Democratic Minnesota Rep. Illhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs committee.

Mills defended his vote to save Omar from a House censure, arguing that she should be investigated rather than face a formal rebuke by her colleagues.

A spokesperson for Mills did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.