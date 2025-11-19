Share
GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said she will move to censure GOP Rep. Cory Mills of Florida.
GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said she will move to censure GOP Rep. Cory Mills of Florida. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Rep. Nancy Mace Plans to Introduce Resolution to Censure Fellow House Republican

 By Adam Pack  November 19, 2025 at 9:41am
Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace will introduce a resolution Wednesday to censure her fellow GOP colleague, Rep. Cory Mills of Florida, in a high-profile example of Republican infighting on the House floor.

Mace’s resolution is expected to remove Mills from the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees.

A source familiar with the matter said the resolution will be privileged, meaning House GOP leadership will have to hold a vote on the matter by Friday.

The move comes after House Democrats introduced a retaliatory censure measure against Mills on Tuesday in response to a Republican led-effort to formally rebuke Democratic U.S. Virgin Islands delegate Stacey Plaskett.

Republicans have excoriated the nonvoting delegate for consulting with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during a 2019 congressional hearing.

Democrats later withdrew their resolution following Republicans’ failure to secure the votes to censure Plaskett and remove her from her seat on the House Intelligence Committee.

Mace and several conservative Republicans railed against their conference for allowing the Plaskett censure vote to fail. The group of conservatives alleged that some Republicans cut a deal to save Plaskett in an effort to prevent a vote on censuring Mills.

“Another backroom deal so Cory Mills can’t get censored for Stolen Valor,” Mace wrote on X Wednesday.

“This. Is. Washington.”

Republican Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna suggested that Mills should not seek re-election in a post on X Wednesday.

Mace’s resolution is expected to touch on various allegations against Mills, including domestic violence and stolen valor, based on her past comments on the Congressman.

The Florida Republican has strongly denied any instance of impropriety.

Mace previously threatened to censure Mills in September.

He and a handful of Republicans helped tank a censure resolution offered by Mace that would have removed Democratic Minnesota Rep. Illhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs committee.

Mills defended his vote to save Omar from a House censure, arguing that she should be investigated rather than face a formal rebuke by her colleagues.

A spokesperson for Mills did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Adam Pack
