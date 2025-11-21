Embattled Rep. Eric Swalwell Announces Run for California Governor

An already-packed California gubernatorial race just got a little busier.

California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell has become the latest politician to throw his hat in the crowded ring to be the next chief executive of the Golden State.

Swalwell announced these plans while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Swalwell also confirmed these plans on his own website.

“Eric Swalwell is running for Governor with fresh ideas and tremendous heart,” his site proclaimed. “Raised in Dublin, California, Eric has fought for us as a prosecutor, a city councilman in his hometown, and a U.S. Congressman.

“As the son of a hardworking cop and small business owner, Eric believes in the California promise: work hard and dream bigger for your kids.”

According to Swalwell, the governor of California will have two key jobs.

First, the next governor must “keep the worst president in our history out of our homes.”

(If one hasn’t surmised yet, Swalwell is a virulent critic of President Donald Trump and his administration.)

The second job of the next California governor is to “bring us a new California.”

While it remains to be seen if Swalwell is actually up for either of those two tasks, at the very least, his inclusion should make for a chaotic Democratic primary.

Swalwell is entering the race when one of the Democratic frontrunners, Rep. Katie Porter, is seen as a possible replacement for the term-limited Gavin Newsom.

Porter’s chances, however, took a hit after a viral interview incident — which opened her up to all sorts of questions about her past bullying behavior.

That, in turn, has actually hurt Porter in the polls, which does leave things open for another Democrat to swoop in and take the reins from Newsom when he (most likely) will be running for president in 2028.

Porter’s fall from grace has opened the door for any number of her Democratic peers to seize some momentum before the primaries.

Porter’s meltdown notwithstanding, it’s also worth pointing out that Swalwell isn’t exactly skeleton-free in his closet, either.

The lawmaker was recently referred to the Justice Department after he allegedly engaged in mortgage and tax fraud by lying on official loan documents.

(And that doesn’t even include his alleged tryst with a possible Chinese spy.)

California’s governor’s election will take place on Nov. 3, 2026.

