Emergency Crews Respond to Fiery Train Derailment Spilling Toxic Chemicals Into Nearby River

Three crew members have been injured after a freight train derailed in West Virginia on Wednesday.

The CSX freight train spilled diesel fuel into the New River in a remote area near Sandstone, West Virginia, according to CNN.

Footage from the scene showed smoldering train cars wrecked on a riverbank.

Emergency crews on the scene following a train derailment in Sandstone, West Virginia pic.twitter.com/UR6LhIdcCu — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 8, 2023

A crew with hazmat (hazardous materials) insignia appeared at the scene of the derailment.

A spokesperson for freight carrier CSX downplayed any risks the derailment might pose to the public.

“The incident posed no danger to the public,” a news release on the incident read, according to CNN.

A total of 22 empty cars derailed in the incident, according to a company spokeswoman.

While the coal hauling train wasn’t carrying cargo at the time, the diesel fuel that powers it was released in the crash.

Drone video and photos from the scene show a disaster broad in scale, with a fire burning along a stretch of railroad track.

🚨#UPDATE: Photos shows more details of the damage from the sandstone West Virginia train derailment pic.twitter.com/YGjZZX3eNk — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 8, 2023

In spite of “extensive damage” to the train itself, Summers County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Tim Adkins has indicated there’s no damage to roads or private property, according to CNN.

The Federal Rail Administration stated that it was monitoring the derailment on Wednesday, clarifying that an active fire caused by the accident has been extinguished.

Emergency responders opted for a controlled demolition of several hazardous substances after a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio last month.

The burning of several chemicals has caused concern among members of the Ohio community, some of whom feel the government isn’t adequately investigating harmful effects to the air and water.

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division has stated that CSX is responsible for cleaning up the crash site.

The three injured crew members are receiving treatment for injuries that are not life threatening.

