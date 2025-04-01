Emmy-Winning 'NYPD Blue' Actress Arrested on Felony Charge

An actress who won an Emmy Award for portraying a police detective found herself on the wrong side of the law over the weekend.

Kim Delaney, 65, was arrested Saturday and was booked on an assault charge in connection with what officials called a “domestic disturbance at her home,” according to an NBC News report.

“Delaney remained behind bars with no bail listed Sunday afternoon, according to sheriff’s inmate records, which listed the allegation against her as a felony,” the news outlet said.

Her husband, James Morgan, 54, was also arrested “on suspicion of domestic violence” in the incident, but his was a misdemeanor charge, and he was released Saturday on a $20,000 bond.

‘NYPD Blue’ star Kim Delaney arrested on felony assault charges after cops respond to domestic disturbance https://t.co/JLHPnvnC40 pic.twitter.com/5T3nOlxO2K — New York Post (@nypost) March 31, 2025

Other news outlets, including the New York Post, reported Delaney’s charge as “assault likely to produce great bodily injury.”

TMZ described the incident as “a heated argument that turned physical” and said paramedics were called to the scene to check out the two participants before they were taken to jail.

“Two weeks ago, Delaney posted a photo of herself cuddled up to Morgan with a caption that reads, ‘Pure love,’” the Post reported.

Have you ever watched “NYPD Blue”? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 34% (23 Votes) No: 66% (45 Votes)

The outlet added, “In October, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary together.”

People reported Delaney “previously celebrated Morgan’s birthday in April,” and called him “the one I get to spend all my days with.”

Delaney played Detective Diane Russell in 137 episodes of “NYPD Blue” from 1995 to 2003, winning a prime-time Emmy for the role in 1997, according to IMDB. She was nominated two other times for an Emmy and twice for Golden Globes for the same role.

She has also appeared on “Law & Order,” “Army Wives,” “CSI: Miami,” “General Hospital” and “All My Children,” among other roles.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department reported deputies from the Marina Del Rey station were called to the couple’s home around 9:45 a.m. Saturday for a “domestic disturbance” call, according to KTLA-TV.

“Subsequent to an investigation by deputies, Mrs. Kim Delaney was arrested for an assault with a deadly weapon and Mr. James Morgan was arrested for battery,” according to a LASD statement, the news outlet reported.

“It was unclear if Delaney had also been released as of Monday morning,” KTLA added.

NBC News reported that representatives for the actress “did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday evening.”

Delaney was scheduled to appear in Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.