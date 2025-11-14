Emotional Sharon Osbourne Plays the Message Trump Left Her After Ozzy's Death: 'He Didn't Have to Call'

Ozzy Osbourne accrued quite a few fans over his legendary rock career.

And one of them appears to have been President Donald Trump.

In an emotional reunion podcast posted Wednesday, Osbourne’s family gathered to discuss life after Ozzy’s passing in an over an hour-and-a-half podcast episode of their show, “The Osbournes.”

A visibly emotional Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy’s widow, sat with Jack and Kelly, her children with Ozzy, to speak about the longtime rocker.

It was the first time since the star’s death that the three had convened to talk about him, and it was clear how much he meant to all three.

But the family also wanted to make sure to point out how much Ozzy meant to fans across the world — including Trump.

Sharon Osbourne shared with the world the voice message that the president had left for her following her husband’s passing in July.

“Hi Sharon, it’s Donald Trump, and I just wanted to wish you the best and the family,” Trump said. “Ozzy was amazing, he was an amazing guy. I met him a few times, and I want to tell you he was unique in every way and talented.

“So, I just wanted to wish you the best, and it’s a tough thing. I know how close you were, and whatever I can do. Take care of yourself. Say hello to the family. Thanks, bye.”

After the message finished playing, Jack said,”Love him or hate him, he didn’t have to call and leave a voicemail.”

Sharon then clarified her stance on politics — that nobody can come out a “winner” in it, because there will always be a sizable part of the population opposed to you — before lauding the type of person Trump was.

“All I know is, a man that I know, I worked with for a month, I spent one month with him and his wife, who was always gracious, elegant, just a delight to talk to,” Sharon said. “And he was always, ‘How are the children? How’s Kelly? I’m so proud of Kelly and Jack for what they’ve done, and their manners are great.’

“And he was just a great guy to talk to, and he has always treated me with respect.”

Sharon then clarified that she’s not American and can’t vote — but wouldn’t even if she could: “I don’t vote for anyone.”

“But the thing is, all I know is, [Trump has] treated me with respect, your father with respect,” Sharon said. “He wanted nothing from us. Nothing. Melania the same. Nothing. And they have been great.

“And for him to take his time to do that for us. And because, do you know what? He doesn’t live in a bubble. He knows what’s going on in the streets. He knows what is going on. And I can’t say that for our prime minister.”

(Sharon got very emotional recounting that last line.)

You can watch the entire episode for yourself below:

Sharon Osbourne is a British citizen and presumably was referencing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Osbourne got to know Trump for that “one month” during her time on “Celebrity Apprentice,” the president’s former hit reality competition series.

