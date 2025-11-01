More than 10 years after Obergefell v. Hodges opened the doors not only to so-called same-sex marriage, but to all manner of perverse sexual practices, Americans seem to have increasingly had enough.

A new poll from The Economist and YouGov shows that the share of Americans believing that so-called same-sex marriage “should be legal” has fallen to 54 percent.

At the same time, those who believe it “should not be legal” now make up 33 percent of the population.

The poll of 1,623 U.S. adults was taken between Oct. 24 and Oct. 27, with a margin of error of +/- 3.4 percent.

American support for same-sex marriage has fallen to 54%, according to a recent Economist/YouGov poll. A third of the population opposes same-sex marriage. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/vRkGH0TKiE — AF Post (@AFpost) October 29, 2025

Gallup likewise recorded in May a stagnation in the growth trend of support for so-called same-sex marriage.

While 88 percent of Democrats now believe the practice should be legal, only 41 percent of Republicans concur, marking their lowest level of support since Obergefell.

“The current 47-point gap between Republicans and Democrats is the largest since Gallup first began tracking this measure 29 years ago,” the organization said.

There has indeed been massive issues wrought by the acceptance of homosexuality.

Americans were told that “marriage equality” was the sole end of Obergefell, and that the government should not try to regulate same-sex conduct, even in public.

But the last decade has disproven that thesis.

Obergefell is merely a bludgeon used to force novel sexual practices on America, a country traditionally defined by Christian conceptions of sex, marriage, and life ethics.

We committed not only a radical sin, but a laughable act of hubris, when we tried to redefine the institution of marriage, which God alone created.

Now we are forced to watch our nation given over to depravity and absurdity as due judgment for our arrogance.

The time has come to stuff homosexuality back into the closet.

LGBT identities and assumptions are corrosive to functional society, and as long as they are allowed to be treated as normal, American culture will be under grave threat.

Americans are increasingly seeing these excesses and not willing merely to clip branches from the tree of depravity, but to knock down the tree altogether.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.