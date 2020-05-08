The Supreme Court unanimously upheld a federal statute that outlaws encouraging illegal aliens to remain in the U.S. unlawfully in a decision Thursday.

The justices voided an earlier decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which had ruled that a federal anti-harboring statute was unconstitutional on the grounds that it violated the First Amendment by restricting free speech. The ruling by the nation’s highest court Thursday upholds the law.

The Supreme Court not only vacated the appeals court’s decision but also skewered its judges for “drastically” straying from judicial norms.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, a liberal stalwart of the bench, penned the high court’s opinion.

“[T]he appeals panel departed so drastically from the principle of party presentation as to constitute an abuse of discretion,” Ginsburg wrote.

TRENDING: Media Lies at Work: As NY Deaths Go Up, So Do Cuomo's Polls - As FL Deaths Go Down, So Do DeSantis' Polls

She later said that “a court is not hidebound by the precise arguments of counsel, but the Ninth Circuit’s radical transformation of this case goes well beyond the pale.”

The decision brings to a close a court battle that lasted roughly 10 years.

A grand jury indicted California immigration consultant Evelyn Sineneng-Smith in 2010 for multiple violations of anti-harboring laws, which make it a felony to “encourag[e] or induc[e] an alien to come to, enter, or reside in the United States, knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that such coming to, entry, or residence is or will be in violation of law.”

Sineneng-Smith encouraged illegal alien clients to apply for a certification that would allow them to remain legally in the country, despite them not qualifying for the certification, according to the indictment.

Do you agree with the Supreme Court's decision? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (7318 Votes) 1% (107 Votes)

She would charge her clients a fee for this service and earned more than $3.3 million from them, legal affairs outlet Jurist reported.

In a challenge to the decision, Sineneng-Smith argued that the law violated her right to free speech.

The 9th Circuit reversed her conviction, finding that the entire law was invalid as an overbroad restriction of speech.

The court’s reversal, however, was not based on arguments presented by her defense, but by third-party arguments submitted to the panel of judges.

The Supreme Court ruled that the 9th Circuit overstepped its authority by injecting an argument not made by the defendant herself.

The decision ultimately reaffirms that parties — not the courts — shape issues in a court case.

The case is now to be sent back to the Ninth Circuit “for reconsideration … bearing a fair resemblance to the case shaped by parties.”

The decision was hailed by immigration hawks.

“We applaud the Court’s well-reasoned decision,” Dale L. Wilcox, executive director and general counsel of Immigration and Reform Law Institute, said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, the Court did not have to reach the issue of whether this important statute is constitutional, but it did keep the law in place. When and if the overbreadth issue is brought up properly by a defendant in the future, we will be there,” Wilcox said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.