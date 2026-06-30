The End: British Monarchy Is Dead as Charles Bows the Knee to Islam With Sickening Change to His Own Title

We are one step closer to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland becoming the Islamic Republic of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

King Charles III has a new description in his role as monarch to that end.

In an annual review published for 2025-2026 reported by the U.K.’s Telegraph on Friday, the king was previously the “Head of Nation” and “Head of the Church of England and Defender of the Faith.”

This year the language has changed, reading, “His Majesty is Supreme Governor of the Church of England and protects the space for Faith within the multi-faith nation.”

His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, had a much less ambiguous title: “Supreme Governor of the Church of England.”

What is the king trying to say with this shift? That the United Kingdom is not Christian, and that her monarch represents a non-Christian people — Muslims.

The Muslim Council of Great Britian noted in a March 2025 report that 4 million Muslims reside in the nation.

It’s sad and demoralizing, but not surprising.

There’s already a two-tier police and justice system in place for Britain. Law enforcement and public officials have consistently ignored the problem of migrant abuses, trafficking, and rape gangs.

The Restore Britain Party’s Rape Gang Inquiry Report exposed a serious multi-level failure over decades to bring criminals to justice, but we shouldn’t expect mass deportations any time soon.

The mayor of London is Muslim.

There are Muslim members of Parliament.

The Religion Media Centre notes 1,884 mosques in the United Kingdom.

These people aren’t going anywhere. They are conquering the land without firing a shot.

If the monarchy is just going to be a mouthpiece for a leftist globalist agenda, why bother having it? When Islam is a majority, Muslims will establish a caliphate to replace it anyway.

Between Charles’s affair with Queen Camilla while still married to Princess Diana, and his climate activism which Smiley Movement notes dates back to when he was 21, what is redeemable about the king?

European officials consistently fail to consider Islam for its true intentions. They judge it through the lens of Western spirituality, believing it to be exclusively a faith whose adherents desire harmony with others.

Islam’s prophet Muhammad’s life proves otherwise. He conquered the Quraysh clans, taking Mecca by 630. He articulated a faith that was political. Infidels — non-Muslims — had the choice to convert, fight, or live as second-class citizens under subsequent empires by caliphs emulating his life and teachings.

While in a minority, Muslims advocate for peace and tolerance. This is also to emulate Muhammad, as his earlier years in Mecca saw him outnumbered and weak among the Quraysh. He was only able to strike back after going to Medina and gathering armies for his cause.

Muslims in the United Kingdom are currently in Mecca. What do you think will happen when they reach Medina?

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