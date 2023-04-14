Is This the End? Dianne Feinstein Drops Major Request as Dems Cling to a Slim Majority in Senate

The health of California Sen. Dianne Feinstein appears to have Democrat leadership nervous this week.

The Democrats gained a narrow majority in the Senate during the midterm elections last year, and they appear to have no qualms about who they will sacrifice to ensure that majority is as effective as possible.

At 89, Feinstein is the oldest member of Congress.

NPR reported Thursday that the senator has missed about three-fourths of the Senate’s votes this session, partly because of health issues. She was hospitalized with shingles last month.

“I’m recovering at home now while I continue receiving treatment and look forward to returning to the Senate as soon as possible,” Feinstein said March 7 on Twitter.

She has yet to return. On Wednesday night, the senator acknowledged her continued absence from Congress.

“When I was first diagnosed with shingles, I expected to return by the end of the March work period,” she said in a statement. “Unfortunately, my return to Washington has been delayed due to continued complications related to my diagnosis.

“I intend to return as soon as possible once my medical team advises that it’s safe for me to travel. In the meantime, I remain committed to the job and will continue to work from home in San Francisco.”

Feinstein then said she had asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to replace her on the powerful Judiciary Committee.

“I understand that my absence could delay the important work of the Judiciary Committee, so I’ve asked Leader Schumer to ask the Senate to allow another Democratic senator to temporarily serve until I’m able to resume my committee work.”

The majority leader didn’t hesitate, according to NPR, which quoted a spokesman for the New York Democrat as saying Schumer will “ask the Senate next week to allow another Democratic Senator to temporarily serve on the Judiciary Committee.”

Feinstein’s fellow Democrats appear eager to put her out to pasture so they can pursue an increasingly militant LGBT agenda.

Ro Khanna, the co-chairman of fellow California Rep. Barbara Lee’s campaign to replace the retiring senator, called on Feinstein to resign in a Wednesday tweet.

“We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty,” he said. “While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties. Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people.”

It’s time for @SenFeinstein to resign. We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty. While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties. Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 12, 2023

The congressman elaborated on that in an interview Thursday on NPR’s “All Things Considered.”

“I don’t think that someone no matter how remarkable their achievements can be absent in their role, especially in this moment, where we need an active senator to get the president’s judges confirmed, when we need a senator from California pushing back against that the transphobia, the gay phobia that we have been hearing, and that’s why I hope that we will have someone in that role,” Khanna said.

According to NPR, 10 federal judgeships eligible for a Judiciary Committee vote have been delayed by Feinstein’s absence. Democrats are eager to move those along.

How long a “temporary” replacement for the senator could last is the real question that needs answering as time marches on.

Regardless of who fills in for Feinstein or for how long, it is telling to see how quickly leftists will cast aside one of their own when her usefulness is outlived and their positions of power are threatened.

