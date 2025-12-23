End of Story: New York Times Admits There's Zero Evidence Trump Had Anything to Do with Epstein's Abuse, Trafficking of Minors

The New York Times admitted earlier this month that after investigating possible links between President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal activity, the newspaper found nothing to implicate the commander in chief.

“Mr. Epstein had a talent for acquiring powerful friends, some of whom have become ensnared in the continuing scrutiny of his crimes,” the article read. “For months, Mr. Trump has labored furiously to shift himself out of the frame, dismissing questions about his relationship with Mr. Epstein as a ‘Democrat hoax’ and imploring his supporters to ignore the matter entirely. An examination of their history by The New York Times has found no evidence implicating Mr. Trump in Mr. Epstein’s abuse and trafficking of minors.”

There it is. Case closed.

It’s very telling that the story’s authors waited until the fourth paragraph of their story to admit how they’d failed to make such a connection.

They began the article by bashing Trump, then they briefly acknowledged the truth about their investigation before immediately reverting to grasping at straws again.

The New York Times and many other mainstream media outlets like it have seemingly fantasized about finding some damning piece of evidence that proves Trump is just as evil as Epstein.

However, if a smoking gun existed, it likely would have been found by now.

With millions of dollars at their disposal and thousands of employees looking to destroy the president, the legacy media should have been able to dig something up by now, and yet they haven’t.

Furthermore, the New York Times was unable to ignore Epstein’s close relationship with former Democratic President Bill Clinton.

In a section titled, “More on the Jeffrey Epstein Case,” it read: “President Trump’s name is rarely mentioned in the batch of Jeffrey Epstein files that his Justice Department released. But the documents appear to focus significantly on material connected to former President Clinton, at a moment when Republicans have fought to shift public attention away from Epstein’s friendship with Trump.”

Following the Epstein files release, images of Clinton, now 79, swimming with Ghislaine Maxwell and cozying up to women whose faces were redacted became public.

In a Saturday story by The New York Times, the newspaper said these images were “a powerful reminder of Mr. Clinton’s long-scrutinized ties to the disgraced financier as well as some of the former president’s less statesmanlike traits — his womanizing, reckless judgment and impulsivity.”

Even before this recent document dump, the House Oversight Committee had been trying to get Clinton — and his wife, Hillary — to come in for an interview regarding their relationship with Epstein.

They’ve both managed to avoid any sort of interview or testimony thus far, despite being subpoenaed and threatened with contempt.

Liberal politicians and the legacy media will continually try to balance out the equation by pointing their fingers at Trump because, for them, no amount of proof will ever be good enough to exonerate the president, and they must protect their own at all costs.

