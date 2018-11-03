Newspaper That Already Endorsed Beto O’Rourke Gets Fed Up with Dodging, Demands Answers

The editorial board of The Dallas Morning News called on Democratic Rep. Robert “Beto” O’Rourke on Friday to provide clarification regarding where he stands on the migrant caravan that is heading toward the U.S border.
O’Rourke, who is trying to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, has been dodging the issue, despite immigration and border security overwhelmingly being the top issues for voters in Texas. Cruz urged reporters on Friday to probe O’Rourke into what he intends to do if elected to the Senate later this week.
“Two basic (questions) every reporter should ask Beto today,” Cruz tweeted. “(1) should the “caravan” be allowed to cross illegally into Texas? (Beto refuses to answer.) And (2) did your campaign dollars illegally fund their doing so?”
Two basic Qs every reporter should ask Beto today: (1) should the “caravan” be allowed to cross illegally into Texas? (Beto refuses to answer.) And (2) did your campaign dollars illegally fund their doing so? https://t.co/5HcePn3AGs
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 2, 2018
Cruz’s second question was in reference to undercover footage that was released on Thursday by Project Veritas.
In the video, O’Rourke’s campaign staff alluded to campaign resources that were being used to assist the migrants on their way to the Texas border, a move that would violate federal law. O’Rourke later claimed that the spending will be appropriately reported to the Federal Election Commission as a charitable expense.
O’Rourke finally addressed the issues during a rally in Lewisville, insisting that it is “part of an effort to try to stoke fear and anxiety about immigrants.” However, he notably did not provide clarification on how he intends to handle the migrant caravan during its impending arrival.
“Beto O’Rourke wants a promotion. He wants to go from the House to the Senate and go from representing a constituency of 743,000 in the 16th congressional district to the entire state of Texas and its 30 million residents.“With days to go before the election and President Donald Trump along with Ted Cruz ramping up the immigration rhetoric, O’Rourke has managed to sate out an opposition stance without offering much detail of his own. It’s time he stepped up and delivered.”
