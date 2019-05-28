‘Enemies of Freedom’: California Sports Team Sandwiched Ocasio-Cortez Between Infamous Dictators

A California minor league baseball team played a tribute video on Memorial Day to honor America’s fallen heroes that included a photograph of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez while mentioning the “enemies of freedom.”

The Fresno Grizzlies, a Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, aired the video between games of a doubleheader Monday.

The tribute, which featured former President Ronald Reagan’s 1981 inaugural address, showed a montage of patriotic images including American landmarks, accomplishments and military servicemen fighting for freedom.

During the part of the speech when Reagan mentioned enemies of freedom, the video showed pictures of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, as well as Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic socialist and self-proclaimed “radical.”

“As for the enemies of freedom, those who are potential adversaries, they will be reminded that peace is the highest aspiration of the American people,” Reagan said. “We will negotiate for it, sacrifice for it; we will not surrender for it, now or ever.”

TRENDING: UK Brexit party scores big as Conservatives, Labour falter

Do you think the team’s apology was sufficient? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (9 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The Grizzlies stated that the tribute video was not produced by the team’s front office and that the “offensive editing” did not represent the political opinion of the organization.

“We’re embarrassed we allowed this video to play without seeing it in its entirety first,” the Grizzlies account tweeted.

“We unconditionally apologize to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez in addition to our fans, community and those we hurt.

“It was a mistake and we will ensure that nothing like it ever happens again.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s office declined to comment to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Lashes Out over NYT’s ‘Glamour Shot’ of Hope Hicks

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.