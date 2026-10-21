Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom said Wednesday that he has spoken with the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding threats against his life after he announced he’d be attending a WNBA Finals game in Atlanta.

One message Freedom received warned him that he would be “the next Charlie Kirk,” according to Fox News.

He still planned to attend Game 3 of the series Wednesday night in Atlanta, Georgia, between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries, despite the potential dangers.

Freedom, who claimed to have received “thousands of death threats” over his attendance, said that he’s bringing security to the finals, especially since he was ejected from a Chicago Sky game in August after a confrontation with one of the players.

“So we are in touch with [the] FBI. We have our own security,” Freedom explained.

He added that the office of Georgia’s GOP Gov. Brian Kemp’s had helped him.

“We have a conversation with the governor, and he’s providing us security as well,” the former New York Knick declared. “But we are in touch with [the] FBI as well. There’s going to be a lot of FBI officers around the game, so, and they will be protecting us.”

What do you think about the threats directed at Enes Kanter Freedom for attending the WNBA Finals? Unacceptable and should be condemned Part of the political climate we live in Fears are exaggerated, he should be OK Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Unacceptable and should be condemned 90% (97 votes) Part of the political climate we live in 8% (9 votes) Fears are exaggerated, he should be OK 2% (2 votes)

A spokesperson from Kemp’s office told OutKick that, “Our office connected their team with the appropriate law enforcement resources.”

“Look, I’m just simply saying that I’m going to be attending the game,” Freedom stated. “My DMs are full of pictures and videos of the moment that Charlie Kirk got shot, and they’re saying that you’re going to be next very soon.”

Additionally, Freedom posted a montage to social media on Tuesday that included some of the threatening messages and tagged the WNBA in the post.

“What’s up, Atlanta? I heard y’all loud and clear. Let me remind y’all one thing, I fear God and God alone,” he wrote on X. “See y’all tomorrow…@WNBA.”

What’s up, Atlanta? I heard y’all loud and clear. Let me remind y’all one thing,

I fear God and God alone. See y’all tomorrow…@WNBA https://t.co/uJxUAl8rP2 — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) October 20, 2026

Freedom has seemingly been trying to make a political point about how the WNBA can’t fully define what a woman is, yet it can reject him from the league based on his gender.

“Ever since I declared for the WNBA draft, the league has been completely silent and unable to explain their own rules,” Freedom said last month.”The reason why the league has been silent is simple: the WNBA cannot define a woman, and their current rules do not prevent me from playing in the league.”

“It’s time for the WNBA to explain themselves, and it’s time for the WNBA to ensure safety and fairness for all players and fans.”

The news of these death threats comes just days after the WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert sent a letter to Congressional lawmakers rejecting Kanter and former NBA player Royce White’s eligibility to join the league, stating that it’s only for women.

As for going to Atlanta, Freedom said, “I’m going there to enjoy the game.”

He added, “I’m going there to support all these hardworking women, especially Gabby Williams and Angel Reese … We are not here to mock or make fun of anyone or any personal decision.”

“Many people think that I’m going there to troll,” Freedom concluded. “No, I’m going there to support women, protect women, and make sure that I enjoy the game.”

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