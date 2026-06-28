Englishman Visits America For World Cup, Meets Trump: 'I Now Understand The American Dream'

A British content creator is trending on social media after a viral clip shows him meeting President Donald Trump during his visit to the United States.

Content creator Oliver Henry was invited to watch his native England play Croatia in Dallas during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Henry documented his experience traveling to the U.S. for the first time, and his viral content caught the attention of the president, who invited him to the Great American State Fair on Wednesday evening where they shared a photo and handshake.

“I now understand the American dream,” Henry wrote on X.

He recalled being told to come backstage in the middle of Trump’s speech to meet him.

“This sort of thing could only happen in America. As an Englishman I never really understood what America has to make it ‘the land of opportunity.’ But the results speak for themselves,” Henry said.

The content creator previously garnered attention from the president on X after posting a video Sunday in which he claimed “We owe America a huge apology.”

“Because America is nothing like what the media tells us. Everyone is so friendly, everyone is so accommodating, and I’ve honestly had the best time,” he said in the video which was reposted by the president’s X account.

“Texas, what a place. Came to Dallas to follow the World Cup, ended up leaving a piece of my heart there. I will be back one day,” Henry wrote in another post sent the previous day.

A German soccer fan, Freddy, similarly captured massive online attention documenting his experiences in the U.S. online.

Nick Adams, Special Envoy for American Tourism, Exceptionalism, and Values, wrote on X June 18, “I can’t wait to welcome Freddy to our nation’s capital!”

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