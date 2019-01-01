‘Enjoy The Ride’: Trump Rings In the New Year with Message for Americans

As Americans were waking up to the first day of 2019 on Tuesday, President Donald Trump wished everyone, including the “fake news media,” a happy new year.

Trump issued the all-caps tweet early Tuesday morning saying, “HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE, INCLUDING THE HATERS AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA!”

He went on to say that the new year will be great for those not suffering from “TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

The president ended the tweet saying, “JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE, GREAT THINGS ARE HAPPENING FOR OUR COUNTRY!”

On Monday, Trump posted a video on his Twitter account wishing everyone a happy new year as well.

“It’s going to be a great year. Complicated, but great.”

Trump went on to list a number of accomplishments his administration oversaw in 2018 including moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“We’re doing so well as a country,” Trump said.

He then turned his sights to the border saying, “We need, however, borders. You don’t have borders, you don’t have a country.”

Trump continued, saying that a wall is needed at the border to keep drug and human traffickers out of the country as well as “illegal people with criminal records.”

The president added, “I’m working hard for you. I’m fighting for you. We’re going to win.”

“So happy New Year, and let’s enjoy the next year, and then we’re going to enjoy the following year, and then we have four more and everything is going to be so beautiful,” he concluded.

The Hill reported that Trump spent New Year’s Eve in Washington D.C. during the partial government shutdown.

Trump was originally scheduled to be in Mar-a-Lago during the holidays but canceled the trip after Congress failed to pass legislation to keep the government funded.

